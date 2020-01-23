Axis Bank, L&T, AU Small Finance Bank, ITI, Cipla Among Key Stocks in Focus Today

Indian stock markets were trading mildly positive on Thursday after marking losses in the past three sessions. At 10:36 am, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 149.12 points, or 0.36%, to 41,264.50, while the Nifty 50 was up 39.10 points, or 0.32%, to 12,146. Axis Bank, L&T, AU Small Finance Bank, ITI, Cipla, RBL Bank and Karnataka Bank were among the key stocks in focus today. Read on to know more:

Axis Bank: Axis Bank Ltd shares gained 3.5% after the lender’s Q3 profit increased 4.5% to Rs 1,757 crore compared with a year ago, while net interest income (NII) rose 15.2% to Rs 6,453 crore.

L&T: Larsen and Toubro Ltd (L&T) shares jumped 3.5% after the company’s Q3 profit rose 15.2% year-on-year to Rs 2,352 crore, while revenue was up 5.9% to Rs 36,242.7 crore.

AU Small Finance Bank: AU Small Finance Bank Ltd shares surged over 9% after the lender reported doubling of its net profit to Rs 190.19 crore for the December quarter.

ITI: Shares of state-owned ITI Ltd plunged 7.6% after the company fixed a price band of Rs 72-77 for its follow-on public offer, which will hit the capital markets on Friday.

Cipla: Cipla Ltd shares dropped 2.6% after the company got the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) observations for its Goa facility.

RBL Bank: RBL Bank Ltd shares inched up over 1% even as the bank’s Q3 profit dipped 69% to Rs 70 crore compared with a year ago, while net interest income (NII) grew 40.8% to Rs 922.6 crore.

Karnataka Bank: Karnataka Bank Ltd shares rose 2.3% after the company informed that the board would consider raising capital on 27 January.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd shares rose 3.8% as the small finance lender said its profit doubled to Rs 90 crore in the December quarter.

Raymond: Raymond Ltd shares jumped 4.7% as Q3 profit rose to Rs 197 crore compared with Rs 40 crore a year ago.

Ceat: Ceat Ltd shares climbed nearly 3% even as Q3 profit was flat at Rs 52.8 crore compared with a year ago, while revenue rose 1.9% to Rs 1,762 crore.

Biocon, Canara Bank: Biocon Ltd shares were up 0.5% while those of Canara Bank were up 1.8% ahead of the earnings for the third quarter ended December (Q3). Other major companies to announce Q3 results today include DB Corp, HDFC Life Insurance Company, Indiabulls Ventures, HT Media, PNB Housing Finance, PVR, among others.

Asian Paints: Asian Paints Ltd shares were down nearly 1% as the paints company reported a 20% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 764 crore for the December quarter.

