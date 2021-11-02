AY.4.2 Cases, Festive Crowds, Irresponsible Behaviour: Is India Going to Face Third Wave of Covid Soon?

Even though the number of daily coronavirus cases is decreasing, but still a concern is looming in the country over a possible sudden surge in the Covid-19 cases once the festive season ends. As the Diwali and other festivals are only a few days away, people were seen showing negligence at market places in several states by not wearing masks properly and disobeying social distancing guidelines.

The cases of the AY.4.2 variant, a sub-lineage of the Delta variant of the coronavirus, have already been reported in several states of the country, which could be a reason behind the outbreak of the third wave in the future. Although experts say that with the AY.4.2, there is little data available now to support such concerns.

Here’s what we know so far about the current situation of Covid-19 in India or across the world:

WHAT IS THE AY.4.2 SUBVARIANT?

The AY.4.2 belongs to the same family of mutations that define the B.1.617.2, or Delta, variant of the novel coronavirus that was first identified in India in October last year and was seen as having fuelled the second wave of cases in the country. It is an offshoot of the Delta variant, being a variation on the AY.4 sublineage. The Delta variant, incidentally, now has 55 sublineages.

Reports say that it was first reported in the UK in July this year, but it is in recent days that cases associated with the subvariant have seen a rise. UK health authorities said in a report on October 15 that “AY.4.2 is noted to be expanding in England" and that “this sublineage accounted for approximately 6 per cent of all sequences generated, on an increasing trajectory" per the data available for the week beginning September 27, 2021.

The subvariant is said to contain two major mutations — A222V and Y145H — in its spike protein.

ALSO READ: What Experts Are Saying About Delta Subvariant AY.4.2 That Has Gained Ground In UK

Researchers across countries are mostly agreed that although AY.4.2 is more infectious, it does not demonstrate any ingredients that should be a cause for immediate worry.

A Russian researcher told news agency Reuters that AY.4.2 may be approximately 10 per cent more infectious than its “parent" variant, that is the Delta variant, and could ultimately replace it, noting at the same time that the process would likely be slow one even as “vaccines are effective enough against this version of the virus, which is not so different as to dramatically change the ability to bind to antibodies".

What WHO SAYS

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the number of cases of the new sub-lineage of the Delta variant seems to be increasing across the world. It stated that a total of 26,000 cases have been detected of the AY.4.2 variant, and it seems to be at least 15 per cent more transmissible than the original Delta variant.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recently said, “The global number of reported cases and deaths from Covid-19 is now increasing for the first time in two months, driven by an ongoing rise in Europe that outweighs declines in other regions. It’s another reminder that the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. The virus will mutate and continue to circulate unless it is controlled."

CAUSE OF WORRY IN INDIA And steps are being taken to deal with it

India witnessed a devastating second wave of Covid-19 in April and May this year, which saw record infections and fatalities, amid burdened healthcare facilities and a shortage of medical oxygen. Covid-19 cases have since gone down significantly. However, the Centre and states have reiterated the importance of wearing masks and distancing amid the festive season, as experts predict an increase in cases post-Diwali. Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research Director-General Dr Balram Bhargava has warned that vaccinations do not prevent the disease but may only reduce its severity.

ALSO READ: Low Vaccine Figures a Concern, PM to Meet CMs, District Officials on Nov 3; Maha, UP on List

The Union Health Ministry will convene a meeting in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union health ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Bharti Pawar on November 3 to discuss in detail boosting the vaccination capacity of at least 11 states whose current numbers are below the national average.

The meeting, to be held via video conferencing at 12pm, is also going to be attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and officials from the health ministry. The chief ministers of the 11 states and District Magistrates of over 40 districts will be in attendance.

It has come to the notice of the Centre that several states such as Bihar, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal among the others are falling behind the national average for the first and second dose.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.