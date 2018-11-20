Ayodhya All Set to Host VHP's 'Dharam Sabha' on November 25

The temple town of Ayodhya is all set to host a grand ‘Dharam Sabha’ organised by Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on November 25 to garner support for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site. With nearly all hotels and dharamshalas in the area booked, the VHP’s preparations are already complete, almost a week before the event.Meanwhile, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s (RSS) general secretary Suresh 'Bhayyaji' Joshi also reached Ayodhya on Monday to take stock of the preparations for the ‘Dharam Sabha’ in which over one lakh people are expected to participate. Joshi also met Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, chief of the Ram Janambhumi Nyas before visiting the disputed site.“Our appeal for construction of a Ram Mandir is not just restricted to the government. We have also appealed to the court. Respecting emotions of Hindus, the court must deliver an early verdict. I hope this is my last visit to Ram Lalla in a tent. On November 25, Ram bhakts will show their power,” Joshi was quoted as saying in a news report.In order to make the ‘Dharam Sabha’ a grand success, the VHP has arranged for more than 2,000 SUVs, 500 buses and around 10,000 bikes to ferry people from Ayodhya and nearby places for the event.Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena is also preparing for the two-day visit of its chief Uddhav Thackeray who will be in Ayodhya on November 24 and 25 November and is also expected to address a public gathering.Not just Ayodhya, all major cities in Uttar Pradesh, including capital Lucknow, is decked up with hoardings urging people to participate in the event. Hoardings have been put up at all major crossings in Lucknow​ to mobilise people.Earlier, the All India Akhada Parishad, the apex body of seers in India, announced that it will not participate in the VHP’s ‘Dharam Sabha’. Distancing itself from the event, the Akhada Parishad has called for a meeting in Ayodhya on December 4 and 5 instead to discuss the issue.​