Ayodhya Case: Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind Says Muslims’ Claim Based on Historical Facts, Will Accept SC Verdict

New Delhi: Prominent Muslim body Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind on Wednesday said the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case will be acceptable to it, and appealed to Muslims to respect the verdict.

Jamiat president Maulana Arshad Madani asserted that Muslims' claim in the case is based on historical facts and evidence that the Babri Masjid was constructed without demolishing any temple or any other place of worship.

At a press conference here, he urged all citizens to maintain peace irrespective of the nature of the verdict.

The Ayodhya case is not merely a case of land dispute, but a test case of the supremacy of the law, he was quoted as saying by a statement issued by Jamiat.

"Every justice-loving person wants the case should be adjudicated on the basis of hard facts and evidence, not on the basis of faith and belief," he said, adding that the Supreme Court has also stated that it is a title suit case only.

"We reiterate our old stand that whatever the judgment Supreme Court will deliver on the basis of facts and evidence, we will accept it and we also appeal to Muslims and fellow citizens to respect the SC judgment," he said.

The apex court is expected to give its ruling in the emotive and politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case before November 17 as Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, who is heading the Constitution bench in the matter, demits office that day.

