1-min read

Ayodhya Case : 'Ram Lalla's' Counsel to Continue Arguments on Day 3 of SC Hearing,

The bench had last Friday taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, which said that the mediation proceedings have not resulted in any final settlement.

PTI

Updated:August 8, 2019, 12:18 PM IST
Ayodhya Case : 'Ram Lalla's' Counsel to Continue Arguments on Day 3 of SC Hearing,
File photo of the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing on the third day in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya after efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation failed.

Senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for deity 'Ram Lalla', commenced arguments on before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

The counsel for Ram Lalla Virajmaan, the deity which itself has been made a party to the politically and religiously sensitive case, had on Wednesday told the court that the "unshakeable faith" of millions of believers is sufficient to prove that the entire disputed site at Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram.

The bench -- also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer -- had last Friday taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, which said that the mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, have not resulted in any final settlement.

