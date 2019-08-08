Ayodhya Case : 'Ram Lalla's' Counsel to Continue Arguments on Day 3 of SC Hearing,
The bench had last Friday taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, which said that the mediation proceedings have not resulted in any final settlement.
File photo of the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing on the third day in the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case in Ayodhya after efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation failed.
Senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for deity 'Ram Lalla', commenced arguments on before a five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
The counsel for Ram Lalla Virajmaan, the deity which itself has been made a party to the politically and religiously sensitive case, had on Wednesday told the court that the "unshakeable faith" of millions of believers is sufficient to prove that the entire disputed site at Ayodhya was the birthplace of Lord Ram.
The bench -- also comprising justices S A Bobde, D Y Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S A Nazeer -- had last Friday taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, which said that the mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, have not resulted in any final settlement.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How VG Siddhartha, India's 'Coffee King', Built His Empire
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bihar Man Turns Tata Nano Into a Helicopter After Failing to Become a Pilot: Watch Video
- Chetan Bhagat Gets Pirated Version of His Own Book Sold To Him By a Hawker at Traffic Signal
- Amazon Freedom Sale: How Does an Apple iPhone XR For Rs 50,999 Sound?
- After 'Sonakshi Sinha Arrested' Trends on Twitter, Actress Finally Clarifies Why
- Didn't Disrespect Arsenal, Says Laurent Koscielny After Transfer Row