Ayodhya Case LIVE: SC Gives Mediation Panel Time Till August 15 to Come Up With Amicable, Lasting Solution

SC Satisfied with Mediation Process | While the Muslim parties say that they are open to all possibilities of mediation, the Nirmohi Akhara has complained that there has not been any mutual discussion among the parties. However, the Supreme Court said that it is satisfied and optimistic with the way the Committee has proceeded with the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case. The bench has concluded the hearing.
Event Highlights
During the brief proceedings, the Muslim parties told the court that they are open to all possibilities of mediation, but the Nirmohi Akhara complained that there isn’t any mutual discussion among the parties. The Supreme Court, however, said it is satisfied with the way committee is proceeding. The mediation committee comprising former SC judge FMI Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, a renowned mediator, was constituted by the apex court on March 8.
8 Years Ago, SC Had Refused to Put Ayodhya Verdict on Hold for Mediation | Eight years ago, in September 2010, various attempts were made to defer a decision by the High Court on the ground of attempting mediation, but all ended being rejected.The Supreme Court was informed then that the High Court is contemplating mediation and has given time till September 23 for the parties to arrive at a settlement. A retired bureaucrat, Ramesh Chandra Tripathi, had moved a plea seeking mediation, but his petition was rejected by a three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court by 2:1 majority.
CLICK TO READ | Retired SC, Mediation Expert and Spiritual Guru: The New Hope for Decades-old Ayodhya Dispute
The mediation panel headed by former apex court judge F M I Kallifull, will also include spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, said a five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.
The Supreme Court's order said the panel will have to submit the first status report on the mediation process in the Ayodhya land dispute case within four weeks from the date of its appointment. The mediation process was held in Uttar Pradesh’s Faizabad district where the disputed site is located. The district was recently renamed as Ayodhya.
Ayodhya Interim Report Filed on May 6 | Sources privy to the development said the interim report was filed with the apex court Registry on May 6, and the matter has been listed for hearing on Friday. The apex court on March 8 had referred the matter to mediation for exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement.
The report submitted by the three-member panel comprising FM Kalifullah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, Sriram Panchu, will now be perused and the future course of action will be decided by a five-judge Constitution bench comprising Chief justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.
Panel to Act as Mediator in Ayodhya Land Dispute | A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court had referred the Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case to mediation for amicable settlement. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, appointed a three-member panel to act as mediators. The panel will be headed by former Supreme Court judge FM Kalifullah with spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and mediation expert Sriram Panchu as other members.
Supreme Court Hearing on Ayodhya Today | The Supreme Court will take up the politically sensitive case two months after it sent the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute for mediation. The three-member mediation committee constituted by the top court has submitted its interim report in a sealed cover. The Committee was tasked with exploring the possibility of an amicable settlement in the decades-old, politically sensitive case.
A file photo of the Supreme Court. (PTI)
While constitution the committee, the court had said that the mediation process would commence within a week and the panel would submit the progress report within four weeks. The panel was asked by the apex court to hold in-camera proceedings and complete them within eight weeks. The Constitution bench had said that it does not find any "legal impediment" to make a reference to mediation for a possible settlement of the dispute.
The bench was told earlier by Hindu bodies, except for Nirmohi Akhara, and the Uttar Pradesh government that they oppose the court's suggestion for mediation. The Muslim bodies supported the proposal.
While opposing the suggestion of mediation, Hindu bodies had argued that earlier attempts of reaching a compromise have failed and provisions of Civil Procedure Code (CPC) require public notice to be issued before the start of process.
The top court had directed that the mediation proceedings should be conducted with "utmost confidentiality" for ensuring its success and the views expressed by any of the parties including the mediators should be kept confidential and not be revealed to any other person.
However, it had refrained from passing any specific restrain order at this stage and instead empowered the mediators to pass necessary orders in writing, if so required, to restrain publication of the details of the mediation proceedings.
The top court had fixed the seat for mediation process in Faizabad of Uttar Pradesh, around 7 km from Ayodhya, and said that the adequate arrangements including the venue of the mediation, place of stay of the mediators, their security, travel should be forthwith arranged by the state government so that proceedings could commence immediately.
It had also directed that the mediation proceedings be held in-camera as per the norms applicable to conduct the mediation proceedings.
Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
On December 6, 1992, the Babri Masjid, constructed at the disputed site in the 16th century by Shia Muslim Mir Baqi, was demolished.
-
08 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League SRH vs DC 162/820.0 overs 165/819.5 oversDelhi Capitals beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 2 wickets
-
08 May, 2019 | Pakistan in England PAK vs ENG 80/219.0 overs /oversMatch Abandoned
-
07 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs MI 131/420.0 overs 132/418.3 oversMumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 6 wickets
-
07 May, 2019 | Ireland Tri-Nation Series WI vs BAN 261/950.0 overs 264/245.0 oversBangladesh beat West Indies by 8 wickets
-
05 May, 2019 | Indian Premier League KKR vs MI 133/720.0 overs 134/116.1 oversMumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 9 wickets