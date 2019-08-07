Take the pledge to vote

SC Commences Hearing in Ayodhya Case, Nirmohi Akhara to Continue Arguments

Nirmohi Akhara had on Tuesday strongly pitched in the SC for control and management of the entire disputed 2.77-acre land, saying Muslims had not been allowed to enter the place since 1934.

News18.com

Updated:August 7, 2019, 11:50 AM IST
SC Commences Hearing in Ayodhya Case, Nirmohi Akhara to Continue Arguments
Supreme Court of India.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday commenced hearing on the second day of the politically-sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya after the efforts to arrive at an amicable settlement through mediation have failed.

Senior advocate Sushil Jain, appearing for Nirmohi Akhara, one of the parties in the case, commenced arguments on the second day before a five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

Nirmohi Akhara had on Tuesday strongly pitched in the Supreme Court for control and management of the entire disputed 2.77-acre land, saying Muslims had not been allowed to enter the place since 1934.

The bench — also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer — had last Friday taken note of the report of the three-member mediation panel, headed by former apex court judge FMI Kalifulla, that the mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, have not resulted in any final settlement.

