Ayodhya Case LIVE: Drama in SC as Advocate for Muslim Parties Tears Up Papers, CJI Criticises Decorum

Event Highlights High Drama in Court

A Renewed Proposal

Sunni Waqf Board to Withdraw From Title Dispute



CJI Gogoi criticised the decorum in the court, saying if the proceedings continued like this, “we can't hear anyone”. “We will just go through the papers. It isn't only about the time but the decorum. As far as we are concerned, hearings look over.”

Read More Ayodhya Case Live Updates: High drama was seen in the Supreme Court on the last day of hearings in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case after the CJI fixed 5pm as the deadline for concluding arguments in the protracted legal battle. ‘Enough is enough’, said the bench, which has once again revised the deadline for the case from October 17 to a day earlier.CJI Gogoi criticised the decorum in the court, saying if the proceedings continued like this, “we can't hear anyone”. “We will just go through the papers. It isn't only about the time but the decorum. As far as we are concerned, hearings look over.” Oct 16, 2019 12:45 pm (IST) Reacting to the Sunni Waqf Board's proposal, Babri Masjid Action Committee's SQR Illyas said that even if the Waqf board's affidavit was accepted it would not affect the case as there are other petitioners as well. "Waqf Board is under pressure from the UP government," Ilyas alleged. Oct 16, 2019 12:43 pm (IST) High Drama in Court | Senior Advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who is representing the Muslim side, starts tearing papers and maps which one of the petitioners — the Hindu Mahasabha —had handed over to him. CJI Ranjan Gogoi tells him that he can shred the papers further after which Dhavan persists. Oct 16, 2019 12:35 pm (IST) A Renewed Proposal | The Sunni Waqf Board in its renewed proposal to the mediation panel said that while it wants to give up its claim on the site, the courts should work towards making Places of Religious Worship Act 1991 water tight. It also suggested that the government should take over the maintenance of the 22 mosques in Ayodhya, a few of which had gotten damaged in the riots following the Babri demolition. Oct 16, 2019 12:31 pm (IST) The Sunni Waqf Board's proposal to withdraw from the case comes amid reports of a divide between members of the boards after UP government lodged FIRs against its chairperson over the alleged illegal sale and purchase of land for the board. Oct 16, 2019 12:29 pm (IST) Sunni Waqf Board to Withdraw From Title Dispute | Major drama has ensued in the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya land dispute case after the Sunni Waqf Board — one of the petitioners — sought to withdraw from the title suit. The Sunni board's proposal was relayed by the mediation panel to the Supreme Court.

Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18



In a turn of events today morning, the Sunni Waqf Board — one of the petitioners — sought to withdraw from the title suit. The move comes amid reports of a possible rift between members of the board following FIRs against its chairman ZA Faruqui. The Uttar Pradesh government has recommended an inquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Faruqui into alleged illegal sale and purchase of land for the board.



Sources aware of the development said after the FIRs, Faruqui had attempted to change his Advocate-on-Record in the Ayodhya case. He allegedly also wrote to the mediation panel, asking for a fresh round of talks, without the knowledge of his legal team.



In its proposal to the mediation panel, the board has suggested giving up its claim on the disputed site but sought that Places of Worship Act, 1991, should be made water-tight. It has asked that the government take over maintenance of around 22 mosques in Ayodhya, many of which were damaged in the riots after the demolition of the Babri Masjid.



It has also asked the Supreme Court to form a committee to check the status of other religious places under the control of the Archaeological Survey of India.



Wednesday is the last day for hearings in the title dispute after the Supreme Court on Tuesday said it looked forward to conclude the arguments before its advanced deadline of October 17. A five-judge Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi has been hearing the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit for 39 days and had earlier set the deadline to finish arguments on October 18. This was later brought forward to October 17, but the CJI on Tuesday indicated that it would like to conclude all arguments by Wednesday instead of Thursday.