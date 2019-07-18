Mediation in Ayodhya Case to Continue Till July 31, Hearing from Next Month on Basis of Report: SC

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that the mediation in Ayodhya land dispute case will continue till July 31. The court asked the mediation panel to inform it about the outcome of the proceedings on August 1, following which the bench will begin hearing based on the report.

A five-judge Constitution bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had on July 11 sought a report on the issue and said that a day-to-day hearing may commence from July 25 if the court decides to conclude the mediation proceedings.

The bench had requested former Supreme Court judge Justice (Retd) FMI Kalifulla, chairperson of the three-member mediation panel, to apprise it the progress of the mediation.

"It will be convenient to have the said report latest by July 18, on which date further orders will be passed by this court," the bench, also comprising justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, had said on July 11.

The Supreme Court passed the order while hearing an application filed by a legal heir of one of the original litigants, Gopal Singh Visharad, seeking a judicial decision on the dispute and conclusion of the mediation process, alleging that nothing much was happening on that front.