Ayodhya Case Reactions Live | Rashtra Bhakti Above Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, Says PM Modi

In a historic verdict, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court led by CJI Ranjan Gogoi on Saturday announced its decision to give the entirety of the 2.77-acre land to the Hindu parties. The court ruled that an alternate land will be given to the Muslim parties, while a trust will monitor the construction of a temple on the disputed land, it ordained was owned by the Hindus.

Just minutes after the judgement was pronounced, there was an outpour of reactions from litigants, advocates in and leaders from across the political spectrum.

Here are the live updates of the reactions.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi: "This verdict shouldn’t be seen as a win or loss for anybody," PM Modi tweeted hours after the verdict in the case. "Be it Ram Bhakti or Rahim Bhakti, it is imperative that we strengthen the spirit of Rashtra Bhakti," he said. Calling the Supreme Court verdict notable Modi said, " It highlights that any dispute can be amicably solved in the spirit of due process of law. It reaffirms the independence, transparency and farsightedness of our judiciary. It clearly illustrates everybody is equal before the law."

Sunni Waqf Board Advocate, Zafaryab Jilani: Advocate Zafaryab Jilani, who had fought the case for 45 years, expressed his dissatisfaction with the judgement. Calling from peace he said, “We are not satisfied with judgement. we will decide future course of action after reading whole judgement. there are several contradictions and some incorrect findings also.”

In a presser following the judgement, Jilani said, “It’s not a defeat. Whatever legal course is possible we will find that. judgement is not satisfactory from the fact that land of courtyard has been given to other side . We will discuss if review will be filed or not.”

Nirmohi Akhara spokesperson, Kartik Chopra: Despite the top court pronouncing against the Nirmohi Akhara’s claim that it is a shebait or devotee of the deity Ram Lalla, Kartik Chopra remained grateful to the apex court for having “recognize its fight of 150 years”. “…(The Supreme Court) has given the Nirmohi Akhara adequate representation in the trust to be set up by the Central Government to build & manage the Shri Ram Janmasthan Temple,” he said.

Home Minister and BJP Leader, Amit Shah: In a series of tweets Amit Shah hailed the landmark judgement, which he said "will prove to be a milestone in itself". "This decision will give further strength to the unity, integrity and great culture of India," he said congratulating the justice system and the justices.

BJP Vice President, Uma Bharati: Welcoming the “divine” judgement by the Supreme Court, Uma Bharati hailed Ashok Singhal and LK Advani, who had largely led the movement which would lead to the demolition of the Babri masjid. “Recalling the honourable Ashok Singhal ji, paying homage to him. All those who sacrificed their lives for this work, tribute and….. Greetings of Advani ji, under whose leadership all of us put our best at stake for this great work,” Bharati tweeted.

Congress spokesperson, Randeep Surjewala: "The Indian National Congress respects the verdict of the Supreme Court in the Ayodhya case," Randeep Surjewala said as he appealed for peace and harmony. "Ram is sacrifice, Ram is bhaichara (brotherhood), Lord Ram’s name cannot be used to divide. Those who do this in the name of ram, don’t understand him at all. The BJP can no longer use Ram to quench its hunger for power."

Shiv Sena leader, Aaditya Thackeray: Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray, who is touted as the CM hopeful in Maharashtra, in a tweet exclaimed saying, "Jai Shree Ram!"

Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal: Noting that the judgement in the case was a unanimous one, CM Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "We welcome the decision of the SC. Today SC gave decision on several decades of controversy. The years-old dispute ended today. I appeal to all people to maintain peace and harmony."

