Did Ayodhya Mediation Work? Supreme Court to Hear Case Tomorrow After Two Months

Two months after it sent the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute for mediation, the Supreme Court will on Friday take up the politically sensitive case.A five-judge Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had formed a three-member panel comprising apex court judge FMI Kallifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate Sriram Panchu, to hold mediation and given it eight weeks to complete the process.Friday’s hearing would reveal how much the mediation process achieved as the court had ordered that the process be completely confidential and no media, neither print nor electronic, should report the proceedings.The eight-week deadline for the talks ended on May 3. The in-camera sessions were held in Faizabad, the neighbouring town of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.The bench, also comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer, had also asked the mediation panel to file a progress report of the proceedings after four weeks.The apex court had sent the matter for mediation, saying that the issue was not about 1,500 square feet land, but about religious sentiments. The bench said it was conscious of the gravity and impact of the issue on "public sentiment" and also on the "body politic of the country".It said the judges were aware of the history and were seeing that the dispute be resolved amicably. "It is not only about property. it is about mind, heart and healing, if possible," the bench saidHindu bodies, except Nirmohi Akhara, had earlier opposed the apex court's suggestion to refer the issue for mediation, while Muslim bodies supported it.Senior advocate CS Vaidyanathan, appearing for Hindu deity Ram Lala Virajman, said, "We are even willing to crowd-fund a mosque somewhere else but no negotiations can take place with respect of Lord Rama's birthplace. Mediation won't serve any purpose," he said.Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.