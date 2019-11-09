Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates: CJI Gogoi Reaches SC; Ruling on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Dispute in Less Than 30 Minutes

The shahi imam of Jama Masjid in Delhi Syed Ahmed Bukhari yesterday urged all Indians “to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary” ahead of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case. “I hope that the constitutional superiority shall prevail and the rule of law is not compromised. It is a testing time for the nation,” Bukhari said in a statement. “Though passions on both sides are running high, but I would urge the Indian conscience to exercise restraint and demonstrate faith in the judiciary,” he said.
Event Highlights
- CJI Ranjan Gogoi Arrives at SC
- Amit Shah Calls for Security Meeting
- Quick Recap of Allahabad HC Ruling
- Ayodhya Verdict Shortly
- Quick Glance at the Main Litigants
- The Who's Who in Ayodhya Case
- Himachal Police Warns of Fake News
- Special Buses Plying for Ayodhya Pilgrims
- UP-Nepal Border Sealed
- Curfew Imposed in 5 Rajasthan Districts
- Drones Used to Monitor Security
- RSS Chief to Hold Presser at 1pm
- Chronology of Events
- Ayodhya Land Dispute 2nd Longest Case
- When Did SC Begin Marathon Hearing?
The demolition of the Babri masjid at the disputed site on December 6, 1992 had sparked communal riots in the country and the administration has been on its toes ahead of the verdict in the land dispute case. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya, which has been turned into a fortress with deployment of sixty companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces. Drones and CCTV cameras were also being used to monitor the situation. Uttar Pradeh government announced closure of all educational and training institutes till Monday. Internet services have been shut in Aligarh, however, it continues to remain functional in other parts of the state.
Amit Shah Calls for High-Level Security Meeting | Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a high-level security meeting at his residence. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief, Arvind Kumar, and other senior officials will attend the meeting. The Supreme Court will deliver its judgment on the decades-old Ayodhya land dispute case shortly.
Quick Recap of the Allahabad HC Ruling on Ayodhya Land Dispute Case Ahead of SC's Verdict Today | The Lucknow Bench of the High Court, on September 30, 2010, in a 2:1 majority, ruled three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The three judges agreed that Hindus should get the portion under the central dome. The Allahabad High Court judgment ran into excess of 6,000 pages.
The High Court verdict was challenged in the Supreme Court, which ordered a stay on it on May 9, 2011.
Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra appeals to people to maintain the thousands of years old tradition of unity, social harmony and mutual love of the country.
ये महात्मा गांधी का देश है। अमन और अहिंसा के संदेश पर क़ायम रहना हमारा कर्तव्य है।— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 9, 2019
Ayodhya Verdict in Less Than an Hour | The Supreme Court will deliver its verdict on the politically sensitive Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case today at 10:30 am. The top court will pronounce the verdict nine years after the Allahabad HC judgment that ordered a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acres of land between the three parties — Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board and the Nirmohi Akhara.
Devotees Visit Ram Lalla's Temple in Ayodhya Amid Tight Security | Meanwhile, in Ayodhya, devotees are visiting the temple of Shri Ram Lalla as there are no restrictions on visiting the temple. ADG (Prosecution) UP Police, Ashutosh Pandey, said, "All markets are open and the situation is completely normal. Sixty companies of paramilitary force, RPF and PAC and 1200 police constables, 250 Sub-inspectors, 20 Deputy SPs and two SPs deployed. Double layer barricading, public address system, 35 CCTVs and 10 drones have been deployed for security surveillance in Ayodhya."
In the wake of the Supreme Court's judgment on the high-voltage Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Case, Joint Commissioner of Police, I D Shukla, said, "Delhi Police has taken appropriate security measures with the help of paramilitary. There is no question of any mishappenings, be it the security of Supreme Court, High Court or the security of a VIP-VVIP, it cannot be breached."
Quick Glance at the Main Litigants of the Ayodhya Case | The main litigants were: Ram Lalla Virajman (the baby Lord Ram, who is considered under Indian law to be a "juristic person" and is represented by his next human friend, Triloki Nath Pandey, a senior Vishwa Hindu Parishad); Nirmohi Akhara, (a religious denomination of sadhu, the Nirmohi Akhara had originally laid claim to the mosque in 1959); Sunni Central Waqf Board (the primary litigant from the Muslim side in the case); Mohd Iqbal Ansari (an independent litigant and the son of one of the oldest litigants in the case (Mohammad Hashim Ansari); M Siddiq (a general secretary of the Jamiat-ul Ulema-i Hind Hind of Uttar Pradesh); Shia Central Board of Waqf (a trial court in 1946 had ruled the Babri Masjid as the Sunni property).
The Who's Who in Ayodhya Case | As the Supreme Court's verdict is set to come in after a 40-day hearing on a petition against the earlier 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment that had ordered that the land be divided equally between Nirmohi Akhara, representatives of 'Ram Lalla Virajman' and the Sunni Central Waqf Board, here are a few of the litigants in the title suit. Read here.
Himachal Police Warns Against Circulation of Fake News Ahead of Ayodhya Verdict | Considering the political sensitivity of the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, the Himachal Pradesh police have issued a warning against the circulation of fake news ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict, which will be delivered shortly. Strict penal action will be taken against those who indulge in circulation of fake news, morphed pictures, doctored videos or any inflammatory material, said Solan Superintendent of Police Madhusudan Sharma in a statement on Saturday morning. "Everyone is requested to not forward any such posts. Solan police advises all citizens to maintain peace and harmony at all costs," he said.
Special Buses Plying for Ayodhya Pilgrims | Special security arrangements have been made for pilgrims in Ayodhya and more buses have been put into service to take the pilgrims present in the city back to their home. Adityanath also called over a dozen commissioners to take direct feedback of the ground situation and also issue necessary directives.
UP-Nepal Border Sealed Ahead of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid Verdict | The Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border has been sealed following a meeting of top officials with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath around Friday midnight. Additional Chief Secretary for Home, Avanish Awasthi, said that no one without proper identity would be allowed to move along the sensitive border. Awasthi said that railway forces have been directed to take safety and security of railway passengers inside trains and railway stations.
Curfew Imposed in 5 Rajasthan Districts in View of Ayodhya Case Verdict | Ahead of the Ayodhya verdict, the Rajasthan government has imposed Section 144 in five districts in the state. All schools and colleges will be closed across the state today. In Bharatpur, the movile internet services have also been snapped.
Last night, speaking exclusively to News18, renowned poet Munawwar Rana said the Hindus of the nation are the custodians of the Muslims of the country. “In the current prevailing situation in the state and in the country… as we all know that the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Ayodhya issue is expected shortly. All our ulemas (Muslim scholars), political leaders and dharm gurus (religious leaders) are telling the Muslims what to do and what not to do. But, as per my view, the biggest responsibility in this country lies with the majority,” he said. Read here.
Politicians Appeal for Peace Ahead of Ayodhya Case Verdict | Ahead of the Supreme Court ruling on the decades-long Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute case, while security has been intensified in Ayodhya and other sensitive areas, appeals are being made by politicians, religious leaders and prominent citizens to maintain amity and harmony. The Chief Ministers of almost all the states across India have appealed to the people of their respective states to maintain peace and civility and not disturb the law and order of the land. The Ayodhya case has been looming for over 70 years now.
Aerial Surveillance via Drones Underway Ahead of SC Verdict on Ayodhya Case | Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP), Om Prakash Singh notified that several confidence building measures have been taken by the cops. "We did around 10,000 meetings across the state with religious leaders and citizens. We are appealing to the people of the state to not spread rumors on social media." Paramilitary forces have been deployed in Ayodhya and drones are being used to conduct an aerial surveillance on the day of the Ayodhya case verdict. Singh added that the intelligence machinery has also been geared up and random checks are also taking place. An ADG rank officer has been deployed in Ayodhya to keep an eye on operations, Singh said.
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Hold Presser at 1pm Today | The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) announced on Twitter this morning that its chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the nation through media at 1pm today at Keshav Kunj parisar, Jhandewalan in Delhi, shortly after the Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya land dispute.
Chronology of Events Leading to the Ayodhya Verdict Today | A Ram temple at the disputed site has been at the center of change in the politicial and social fabric of India. In the late 1980s senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani had spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. With the verdict expected shortly, News18.com looks at how the whole dispute has unfolded over the past several decades: read here.
It had taken note of the report of the three-member panel, comprising Justice FMI Kallifulla, spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu, that mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, did not result in any final settlement and it had to decide the matter pending before it.
Ayodhya Land Dispute 2nd Longest Case in History | The high-voltage hearing in the dispute involving 2.77 acres of land is the second longest after the landmark Keshvanand Bharti case in 1973 during which the proceedings for propounding the doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution continued for 68 days. The hearing on the validity of Aadhaar scheme lasted for 38 days in the top court, which came into existence in 1950.
When Did SC Begin Marathon Hearing on the Ayodhya Dispute? | The Supreme Court's Constitution bench started the day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution to the vexatious dispute. The bench then had reserved the judgment on the Ayodhya dispute on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days.
Multi-layered security arrangements have turned the temple town of Ayodhya into a fortress with deployment of 60 companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces. Drones and CCTV cameras will also be used to monitor the situation ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today. In a tweet, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Jha said the situation is perfectly normal in the district.
The judgement day in #Ayodhyacase is here upon us. I must assure all that situation is perfectly normal here. Let us take #GangaJamuni tehzeeb from Awadh to the whole world. Jai Hind.— Anuj K Jha (@anujias09) November 8, 2019
Traffic movement normal at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on the day of Ayodhya verdict.
On the day of #AYODHYAVERDICT #UttarPradesh wakes up to a normal start. As journos prepare 4r lives from outside the Vidhan sabha..Traffic movement normal on roads. Sense of calms..School colleges shut but over all no panic in air @CNNnews18 @Uppolice @UPGovt @MrityunjayUP pic.twitter.com/Vs8UqZ533m— pranshumishra (@pranshumisraa) November 9, 2019
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya, which has been turned into a fortress with deployment of sixty companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces. Drones and CCTV cameras were also being used to monitor the situation. Be it the area near the Ramjanmabhoomi police station, "karyashala" of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas or other parts of the town, policemen were diligently checking all vehicles. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditynath reviewed the law and order situation in each district and appealed for peace.
Similar review meeting were also held in other states following a general advisory issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday asking them to deploy adequate security personnel at all sensitive places. Delhi Police has beefed up security across the national capital and stepped up partolling in sensitive areas in the city, officials said, adding social media platforms will also be monitored, the police said. Delhi Police will also initiate strict legal action against those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society, a senior police officer said.
Social media posts and WhatsApp messages that incite communal hatred or violence would draw severe punishment, including jail term, for offenders, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday. The offenders would not only be arrested but action against them would be taken under the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA), District Magistrate B N Singh said in an official statement. The Noida Police also carried out a flag march in mixed population areas and densely crowded locations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday asked his ministers and party leaders to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the Ayodhya issue and maintain harmony in the country, according to sources.
Clerics and priests of various faiths also renewed their appeal to people to honour the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and respect religious sentiments. "We should all respect the judgment. We should exercise restraint and not hurt religious sentiments of any community," Imam of the Lucknow Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali told PTI. He said an all-religious meeting was recently organised at the Islamic Centre here to discuss several aspects before the judgment.
"The Ayodhya case is the biggest and most sensitive case of independent India. Hence, it is the responsibility of every citizen to honour the verdict and maintain peace," Mahali said. He appealed to all clerics to tell Muslims "not to feel afraid and repose their faith in the Constitution and the judiciary".
Spokesperson of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) Maulana Yasoob Abbas said ,"Every person irrespective of any religion must honour and respect the judgment of the Supreme Court." Priest at the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Mandir in Hazratganj Sarvesh Shukla said, "My only appeal to the people is to honour and respect the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case."
Father Donald De Souza, Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow told PTI: "Ours is a functional democracy, and rule of law has to be followed by all. The court's judgment has to be fully respected by everyone without any bias. This is called 'sanskaar'."
The apex court had on August 6 commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed. Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
-
08 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 106/820.0 overs 109/011.5 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 10 wickets
-
08 Nov, 2019 | England in New Zealand ENG vs NZ 241/320.0 overs 165/1016.5 oversEngland beat New Zealand by 76 runs
-
07 Nov, 2019 | Bangladesh in India BAN vs IND 153/620.0 overs 154/215.4 oversIndia beat Bangladesh by 8 wickets
-
06 Nov, 2019 | Afghanistan and West Indies in India AFG vs WI 194/1045.2 overs 197/346.3 oversWest Indies beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
-
05 Nov, 2019 | Pakistan in Australia PAK vs AUS 150/620.0 overs 151/318.3 oversAustralia beat Pakistan by 7 wickets