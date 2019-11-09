Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates: CJI Gogoi Reaches SC; Ruling on Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid Dispute in Less Than 30 Minutes

Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18



Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya, which has been turned into a fortress with deployment of sixty companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces. Drones and CCTV cameras were also being used to monitor the situation. Be it the area near the Ramjanmabhoomi police station, "karyashala" of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas or other parts of the town, policemen were diligently checking all vehicles. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditynath reviewed the law and order situation in each district and appealed for peace.



Similar review meeting were also held in other states following a general advisory issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday asking them to deploy adequate security personnel at all sensitive places. Delhi Police has beefed up security across the national capital and stepped up partolling in sensitive areas in the city, officials said, adding social media platforms will also be monitored, the police said. Delhi Police will also initiate strict legal action against those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society, a senior police officer said.



Social media posts and WhatsApp messages that incite communal hatred or violence would draw severe punishment, including jail term, for offenders, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday. The offenders would not only be arrested but action against them would be taken under the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA), District Magistrate B N Singh said in an official statement. The Noida Police also carried out a flag march in mixed population areas and densely crowded locations.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday asked his ministers and party leaders to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the Ayodhya issue and maintain harmony in the country, according to sources.



Clerics and priests of various faiths also renewed their appeal to people to honour the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and respect religious sentiments. "We should all respect the judgment. We should exercise restraint and not hurt religious sentiments of any community," Imam of the Lucknow Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali told PTI. He said an all-religious meeting was recently organised at the Islamic Centre here to discuss several aspects before the judgment.



"The Ayodhya case is the biggest and most sensitive case of independent India. Hence, it is the responsibility of every citizen to honour the verdict and maintain peace," Mahali said. He appealed to all clerics to tell Muslims "not to feel afraid and repose their faith in the Constitution and the judiciary".



Spokesperson of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) Maulana Yasoob Abbas said ,"Every person irrespective of any religion must honour and respect the judgment of the Supreme Court." Priest at the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Mandir in Hazratganj Sarvesh Shukla said, "My only appeal to the people is to honour and respect the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case."



Father Donald De Souza, Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow told PTI: "Ours is a functional democracy, and rule of law has to be followed by all. The court's judgment has to be fully respected by everyone without any bias. This is called 'sanskaar'."



The apex court had on August 6 commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed. Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.