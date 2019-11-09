Ayodhya Verdict: WhatsApp Groups in 'Admin Only' Mode As Security Agency on High Alert
Representative Image (AFP Relaxnews)
Hyderabad: Several WhatsApp groups on Saturday went on 'admin only' mode with users of the messaging app taking precautions amid reports that security agencies were keeping an eye on the social media in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case.
Soon after news came out on Friday night that the apex court will deliver its verdict the next morning, messages started circulating on WhatsApp groups asking them to go into 'admin only' mode for the next few days to avoid posting of any objectionable content by any member.
Appeals were also made to all social media users to exercise restraint and not to post any content, which would create communal disharmony and disturb law and order.
Meanwhile, security has been beefed up in Hyderabad and the rest of Telangana in view of the Supreme Court verdict. Additional police forces have been deployed in the communally sensitive old city of Hyderabad.
Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar held a meeting with top officials late Friday night to discuss the security arrangements.
While the state government has not issued any order declaring holiday for schools, several private educational institutions announced a holiday as a precautionary measure.
Leaders of various political and religious organisations appealed to people to maintain calm and not to show any reaction to the verdict.
