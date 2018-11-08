English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ayodhya Celebrates Diwali with Temple Visits, Illuminated Ghats in Grand 'Deepotsav'
Several devotees from Ayodhya and its neighbouring areas also visited Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan and old temples, which were lit up on the occasion.
Ayodhya: People light earthen lamps on the banks of River Saryu during Deepotsav (grand Diwali celebrations) in Ayodhya. (PTI)
Ayodhya: Ayodhya had a radiant look as earthen lamps dotted walls and lights illuminated houses and buildings, while fireworks added to the festive spirit as people celebrated Diwali in the holy town.
Several devotees from Ayodhya and its neighbouring areas also visited Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanuman Garhi, Kanak Bhawan and old temples, which were lit up on the occasion.
Among the thousands of people, who visited Ram Janmabhoomi, was transgender activist Lakshmi Tripathi, who is also the 'mahamandaleshwar' of the 'Kinnar Akhara'.
"I am delighted to visit the birthplace of Lord Ram. It is my first visit to the place and it feels very spiritual here," Tripathi told PTI.
The festive spirit in the city that saw a three-day grand event 'Deepotsav', which ended Tuesday, reached a crescendo on Wednesday as skies sparkled with fireworks and streets and ghats were lit up with lamps, candles and diyas or earthen lamps.
Sweets shops and restaurants were also decked up and florists also did brisk business as many devotees offered flowers and sweets to deities in temples. Ram Ki Paidi, the centre stage of Deepotsav festivities where South Korean First Lady Kim Jung-sook was the chief guest, dazzled with illuminated temples on the riverfront and several people visited it in the evening to celebrate Diwali.
Draped in an elegant saree, Kim Jung soaked in Diwali festivities in Ayodhya much to the delight of the people of this pilgrim town.
The Korean First Lady Tuesday got a taste of Diwali as she was treated to a dazzling display of earthen lamps at Ram ki Paidi, where a record over 3 lakh 'diyas' were lit up in front of her.
