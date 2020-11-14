Ayodhya Celebrates Ram's Homecoming, Lights 6 Lakh Diyas' to Break Guinness World Records

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday went all out in marking the homecoming of Lord Ram to this holy town the mythical event in ’treta yug’ on which the festival of Diwali is based. Along the way, the organisers broke a world record. As dusk fell, volunteers lit up over six lakh earthen lamps lined up on the Saryu riverbank.

A team from the Guinness World Records was present to see if it made it to their book. Hours later, team leader Nishchal Barot gave the final count as 6,06,569 'diyas’, telling PTI that it was “largest display of oil lamps” in the world.