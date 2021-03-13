Ayodhya: Construction of Mosque, Hospital by Sunni Waqf Board to Begin in May

The construction of a mosque, hospital, museum, and cultural centre by the Uttar Pradesh Central Sunni Waqf Board in Dhanipur village of Sohawal tehsil of Ayodhya is expected to commence in the month of May.

As per sources, these structures will be built on the five acres of land which was allotted to the Sunni Waqf Board by the Supreme Court following its landmark judgment on the Ayodhya temple dispute.

The board has formed a trust for this construction — Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation. Foundation spokesperson Athar Hussain said the construction of the hospital is expected to start by May.

He said that the trust held a meeting in Delhi on Friday with senior architect SM Akhtar who designed the construction work. Decisions were taken to make some changes in the construction work that included the widening of the road which is set to be built around the five-acre campus.

The green area and parking lot of the entire campus will be specially lined. The map of the proposed construction will be submitted to the Ayodhya administration next week. The members of the foundation are hopeful that after getting the approval in April, the construction can begin in May.