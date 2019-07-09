English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Ayodhya Dispute: Original Litigant Moves SC for Early Hearing, Says ‘Nothing Much Happening’
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate PS Narsimha that the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute needed to be listed for urgent hearing before the court.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18
New Delhi: One of the original litigants in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya Tuesday moved the Supreme Court seeking early hearing of the matter.
The litigant said that nothing much has been happening in the case which was referred to a three-member panel of mediators, headed by former apex court judge Justice FMI Kalifulla, to explore an amicable solution.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi was told by senior advocate PS Narsimha, appearing for litigant Gopal Singh Visharad, that the title dispute needed to be listed for urgent hearing before the court.
The senior lawyer said that "nothing much has been happening" in the land dispute which was referred to the three-member panel.
