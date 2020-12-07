Ayodhya Goes Silent on 28th Anniversary of Babri Masjid Demolition, No 'Black Day' Observed

The 28th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition here in Uttar Pradesh was unlike the previous years as no community held any event on Sunday to mark the day. Muslims in Ayodhya usually observed this day as 'Black Day'. The administration has covered the temple town with a heavy security blanket and issued warnings to not observe any event on Babri Masjid demolition anniversary, citing the pandemic act that is in force since March this year in the state.

The Muslim community had confined themselves to mosques to mourn the demolition of Babri Masjid.

Talking to IANS, Manish Pandey, leader of Hindu Mahasabha, said: "On this day, we have taken pledge to liberate the temples of Kashi and Mathura as we have liberated the Ram Mandir." Under the pandemic act, the Ayodhya administration had banned holding any gathering on Babri demolition anniversary.

Talking to IANS, Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar said: "The day passed off peacefully and no event was organised on this day. The seers and clerics of Ayodhya joined hands for peace and communal harmony."