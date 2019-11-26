Ayodhya Issue Could Have Been Resolved Earlier, but Some Parties Treated It as Vote Bank: PM Modi

New Delhi: The Ayodhya matter could have been resolved much before but political parties which were in power earlier did not show the will to settle it as they saw it as a "vote bank" issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Tuesday in an apparent swipe at the Congress.

He also said that Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir was a temporary provision in the Constitution but due to "some families", it was considered as permanent.

"You know what India has suffered because of Articles 370 and 35A and you have also seen how this challenge has been resolved," Modi said at the Republic TV summit, referring to his government's abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcation of the state into two Union territories.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.