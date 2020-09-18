'Ayodhya Ki Ramleela' To Be Available Virtually In 14 Languages

New Delhi: The ‘Ayodhya ki Ramleela’, in which BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kishan are to participate, will be available virtually in 14 regional languages, including Urdu and Bhojpuri, its organisers said. The play will be staged at Lakshaman Qila on the banks of Saryu river in Ayodhya, a few kilometers from the site where the Ram temple is being constructed.

It will be held before a limited audience due to COVID-19 pandemic from October 17 to October 25 but it will be broadcast on cable TV, YouTube and other social media platforms, said Neelkant Bakshi, the chief media advisor of the organising committee. Besides Tiwari and Ravi Kishan, many famous Bollywood and TV actors will be a part of the Ramleela, the organisers said. Actor Vindu Dara Singh will play the role of Hanuman, Ritu Shivpuri of Kaikeyi, Asarani will play the role of Narad, Shahbaz Khan of Ravana, Rakesh Bedi of Vibhishan, Rakesh Puri of Nishadraj, Raza Murad of Ahiravana and Avatar Gill will play Janak. Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan will reprise the role of Bharat, they said.

Tiwari, who is the MP of North East Delhi, will appear as Angad in the Ramleela. He said in a press conference on Friday that there was “great joy” among people over the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya which was an inspiration for holding a grand Ramleela in the birthplace of Lord Ram.

“A significant feature of ‘Ayodhya Ki Ramleela’ is that it will be available in virtual form in 14 different languages, including Bhojpuri, Urdu, Tamil, Telugu, Bangla and English,” Tiwari said. Bakshi said that subtitles in 14 languages will be used to reach out to a larger audience across the country. The Ramleela is being held jointly by two organisations, “Meri Maa Foundation” and “Ram Ki Ramleela”. West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Verma is chief patron of the committee.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor