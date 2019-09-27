Take the pledge to vote

Ayodhya Land Dispute Hearing Not Going as per Schedule, Says Supreme Court

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which was hearing the case on 33rd day, had earlier made clear that the Muslim parties should conclude their arguments by September 27.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 7:19 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court, which has fixed the October 18 as the deadline for conclusion of arguments in the Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, said Friday that the hearing was not going "as per the schedule".

A 5-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which was hearing the politically sensitive case on 33rd day, had earlier made clear that the Muslim parties should conclude their arguments by 1 pm on September 27.

"How long would you (senior advocate Shekhar Naphade) take," asked the bench, also comprising Justices Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer.

The senior lawyer, who was arguing on behalf of the Muslim parties on the legal principle of res-judicata, said that he would finish his submissions within two hours.

The bench rose after the submission and the CJI remarked: "Things are not going as per our schedule."

The bench would re-commence hearing on September 30.

On Thursday, the top court had asked both Hindu and Muslim parties to specify the time-frame for completing arguments in the land dispute case and had said there will not be any extra day for hearing after October 18.

