Ayodhya Land Dispute Judgement is Elaborate, Says Chief Justice-Designate Bobde
He said however that he cannot speak more about the verdict which was pronounced by the 5-judge Constitution bench that had a marathon hearing of 40 days from August 6 to October 16.
Justice SA Bobde (right) with Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi. (PTI)
New Delhi: Chief Justice-Designate S A Bobde described the historic judgement on the temple-mosque land dispute at Ayodhya as an "elaborate" verdict.
"It is an elaborate judgement," Justice Bobde, who will succeed Justice Ranjan Gogoi as the Chief Justice of India, told PTI.
Justice Bobde, who will take the rein of Indian judiciary from Justice Gogoi on November 18, in an interview with PTI had shared his experience about the high-voltage hearing in the Ayodhya matter, saying "it doesn't take much for him to de-stress".
He was the senior-most judge in the bench headed by Chief Justice Gogoi.
Other member of the bench were Justices DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer.
