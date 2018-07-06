English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Ayodhya Land Dispute: Supreme Court to Resume Hearing Temple-Mosque Case Today
The special bench of the Supreme Court is seized of a total of 14 appeals filed against the High Court judgment delivered in four civil suits.
Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to resume hearing on the Babri Masjid-Ram Temple land dispute case on Friday.
A special bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer had on May 17 heard submissions on behalf of Hindu groups that had opposed the plea of their Muslim counterparts that the 1994 verdict, which held that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam, be referred to a larger bench.
M Siddiq, one of the original litigants of the Ayodhya case who has died and is being represented through his legal heir, had assailed certain findings of the 1994 verdict in the case of M Ismail Faruqui holding that a mosque was not integral to the prayers offered by the followers of Islam.
He had told the bench that the observations made in the land acquisition matter pertaining to the Ayodhya site had a bearing on the outcome of the title case. However, the Hindu groups had said the issue relating to the observations that the mosque was not integral to Islam has already been settled and cannot be reopened.
The special bench of the apex court is seized of a total of 14 appeals filed against the High Court judgment delivered in four civil suits.
A three-judge bench of the Allahabad High Court, in a 2:1 majority ruling, had in 2010 ordered that the land be partitioned equally among three parties —the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
The contentious case assumes added significance as the issue is perceived as an electoral one in view of Lok Sabha elections next year.
as it is being perceived in the political circles as one of the electoral options of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the run up to general elections in 2019.
(With agency inputs)
