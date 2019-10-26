Ayodhya Lights Over 4 Lakh Diyas on Diwali Eve at Ram Ki Paidi, Finds Spot in Guinness World Records

Ayodhya: History was created at Ayodhya here as a record six lakh earthen lamps lit up the Saryu river bank on the eve of Diwali, days ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the title suit over the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land.

The banks of Saryu in the temple town were lit up with the sparkling light of lakhs of earthen lamps on Saturday evening as people from different walks of life took part in the grand programme and lighted 'diyas' to cherish the moment. This year's count of the earthen lamps lit on the river bank far surpassed the three lakh-plus number of 'diyas' lit last year.

Enthusiasm was palpable among the people and the volunteers at dusk as they lit the lamps to mark the occasion.

Uttar Pradesh government's Director of Information Shishir said, "Last year's record was of three lakh one thousand one hundred eighty six 'diyaas' at the ghat. This time, it was four lakh 10 thousand 'diyaas' lit at the ghat. This was announced by Guinness World Records representative and is a new record. Apart from this, more than two lakh 'diyaas' were lit elsewhere than the ghat. In all, more than six lakh 'diyaas' were lit."

Four lakh 10 thousand earthen lamps were lit at the ghat of Ram ki Paidhi.

We made it again!#Deepotsav2019 has again made it to the 'Guinness World Records' for lighting up 4,04,026 diyas at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya.#UPTourism pic.twitter.com/cp2f6euMIW — UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) October 26, 2019

The certificate by the Guinness World Records said, "The largest display of oil lamps was achieved by the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya Awadh University (both India) during Deepotsav 2019 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India on 26 October 2019."

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had earlier declared the ceremony as a state event, personally supervised the arrangements for days before the festival of lights.

