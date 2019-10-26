Ayodhya Lights Over 4 Lakh Diyas on Diwali Eve at Ram Ki Paidi, Finds Spot in Guinness World Records
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had earlier declared the ceremony as a state event, personally supervised the arrangements for days before the festival of lights.
Devotees light earthen lamps during Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Saturday. (PTI)
Ayodhya: History was created at Ayodhya here as a record six lakh earthen lamps lit up the Saryu river bank on the eve of Diwali, days ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on the title suit over the disputed Ram Janambhoomi-Babri Masjid land.
The banks of Saryu in the temple town were lit up with the sparkling light of lakhs of earthen lamps on Saturday evening as people from different walks of life took part in the grand programme and lighted 'diyas' to cherish the moment. This year's count of the earthen lamps lit on the river bank far surpassed the three lakh-plus number of 'diyas' lit last year.
Enthusiasm was palpable among the people and the volunteers at dusk as they lit the lamps to mark the occasion.
Uttar Pradesh government's Director of Information Shishir said, "Last year's record was of three lakh one thousand one hundred eighty six 'diyaas' at the ghat. This time, it was four lakh 10 thousand 'diyaas' lit at the ghat. This was announced by Guinness World Records representative and is a new record. Apart from this, more than two lakh 'diyaas' were lit elsewhere than the ghat. In all, more than six lakh 'diyaas' were lit."
Four lakh 10 thousand earthen lamps were lit at the ghat of Ram ki Paidhi.
We made it again!#Deepotsav2019 has again made it to the 'Guinness World Records' for lighting up 4,04,026 diyas at Ram Ki Paidi in Ayodhya.#UPTourism pic.twitter.com/cp2f6euMIW— UP Tourism (@uptourismgov) October 26, 2019
The certificate by the Guinness World Records said, "The largest display of oil lamps was achieved by the Department of Tourism, Government of Uttar Pradesh, and Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya Awadh University (both India) during Deepotsav 2019 in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, India on 26 October 2019."
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who had earlier declared the ceremony as a state event, personally supervised the arrangements for days before the festival of lights.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigil Movie Review: With Fist of Fury and Heart of Gold, Vijay, Nayanthara Win Hearts
- Emilia Clarke Celebrates Birthday with Game of Thrones Cast, Calls it 'Hairy Reunion'
- Company Offers Nearly 90 Lakh Rupees If You Sign Up to Have Your Face on Robots
- Alexa, Open The Apple TV App: Apple TV+ Arrives on Amazon Fire TV Devices
- If You Have These 17 Apps on Your Apple iPhone, Delete Them Now