Ayodhya Municipal Corporation Signs MOU with IIM Indore for a ‘Clean Temple City’

The Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Management (Indore) to bring Ram Temple, along with the city, on a global platform. If the effort of the AMC bears fruit, then Ayodhya will one day be included in the list of clean cities of the country.

With the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the government is constantly making efforts for the all-round development of Ayodhya.

Ayodhya Municipal Corporation is making preparations to make Ayodhya an international level religious and spiritual tourism center. Availability of all facilities is being ensured to promote tourism in Ayodhya. For this, it is most imperative that the city must be clean.

Speaking to the media on the issue, Ayodhya Municipal Commissioner Vishal Singh said, “An agreement has been reached between the two institutions. Indore is the cleanest city in the country. For this reason, an effort is being made to develop Ayodhya as a high-quality religious city by implementing that model there. People will be made aware by honoring the standards of the Prime Minister's Clean India Campaign. Experts of IIM Indore will also train the staff of the Municipal Corporation under the agreement.”

According to reports, changes will also be made in the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation area to facilitate traffic. One officer each will also be appointed by these two organizations.

It is also doing the round that the Ayodhya Municipal Corporation cleanliness song will be prepared which will be made on the lines of Ram Charitmanas' chaupai and will be sung by the famous singer Padmashree Malini Awasthi.

A five-member team has been constituted under Director IIM Indore Professor Himanshu Rai which will work under his guidance to enlist Ayodhya as one of the cleanest cities in the country.