1-min read

Ayodhya Muslims Fear for Their Lives Ahead of VHP, Shiv Sena Rally, Says Babri Masjid Litigant

Speaking to the media, Iqbal Ansari said that the muslims of Ayodhya, including him, are feeling unsafe ahead of the VHP rally. 'We want the administration to beef up security or we will have to migrate before the rally,' he said.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:November 14, 2018, 11:33 PM IST
File photo of Babri Masjid. The 16th century mosque was demolished by 'Kar Sevaks' on December 6, 1992. (PTI)
File photo of Babri Masjid. The 16th century mosque was demolished by 'Kar Sevaks' on December 6, 1992. (PTI)
Lucknow: Days ahead of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and the Shiv Sena’s proposed rallies in Ayodhya, one of the litigants in the Babri case, Iqbal Ansari, has expressed fear for his community in the city.

The rallies are scheduled for November 25.

Speaking to the media, Ansari said, “The Muslims of Ayodhya, including me, are feeling unsafe ahead of the VHP rally. We want the administration to beef up security or we will have to migrate before the rally.”

Iqbal Ansari is the son of Hashim Ansari, who was the main litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit.

Expressing his community’s growing apprehension, Ansari explained how Muslims in the city were feeling unsafe as lakhs of people would be gathering in Ayodhya. “A crowd had gathered in 1992 also and razed the Babri mosque; my house was also torched,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Director General of UP Police OP Singh has assured safety to everyone “including minorities”.

Saying he was not aware of Ansari’s statement, Singh said: “I do not know about his statement but the responsibility of 23 crore people, including minorities, rests on the UP Police. If anyone feels unsafe, then they should immediately contact the regional police. We will provide them the needed security.”

The VHP claimed on Wednesday that at least one lakh people will come to Ayodhya on November 25 to show their discontent towards the Supreme Court’s proceedings in the matter. Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray will also join the rally to address a gathering for the first time in the temple town.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
