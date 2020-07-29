Ayodhya on High Alert after Terror Attack Input ahead of PM Modi's Visit on August 5

The temple town of Ayodhya is on high alert after the Union Home Ministry issued an alert regarding a possible terror attack. The vigil has been increased on the border of Ayodhya and strict checking of vehicles is being done at its entrance.

Ayodhya district administration is on alert regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit on August 5 to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple. A digital security plan has also been prepared on this.

In coordination with security agencies and the SPG, the district administration has prepared a blueprint for Modi's security, with seven zones created including Hanumangarhi and banks of the Saryu. Modi is likely to visit Hanumangarhi -- keeping this in mind traffic on the old Saryu bridge is likely to be stopped. All roads leading to the Ram Janmabhoomi from the Ayodhya main road will be sealed.

The route from Jalpa Mandir to Naya Ghat will be a super safety zone; however, Modi will only cover the 1-km stretch from Saket College to the venue on this route. Many barriers have already been activated on this route. Restrictions will be in place two days before Modi's arrival.

Due to security concerns, normal traffic on these routes will be stopped on August 5.