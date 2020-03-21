Ayodhya Places Entry Curbs on 'Outsiders' Till April 2
The DM's order said the 'outsiders' would be told to return once they reach the the town limits. No hotel or 'dhramshala' can be booked till April 2, the order said.
The DM's order said the 'outsiders' would be told to return once they reach the the town limits. No hotel or 'dhramshala' can be booked till April 2, the order said.
New Delhi: Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Ayodhya administration has restrained the entry of 'outsiders' to the temple city during Ram Navmi celebrations till April 2, according to an order by District Magistrate Anuj Jha. Collective bathing in the Saryu too has been restricted.
The DM's order said the "outsiders" would be told to return once they reach the the town limits. No hotel or 'dhramshala' can be booked till April 2, the order said.
Violators would be punished under the IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Poland Wants its Quarantined Citizens to Prove They are Home by Sending Selfies Using New App
- Coronavirus Doesn't Stop Rashami Desai from Bargaining for Veggies from Vendor
- When Sargun Mehta and Karan Wahi Bonded Over a Fake Friend Request
- Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Share Awareness Video Amid Coronavirus Fears, Urge Fans to Stay Home
- Played One of my Biggest Matches Under PK Banerjee: Bhaichung Bhutia