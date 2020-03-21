Ayodhya Places Entry Curbs on 'Outsiders' Till April 2

New Delhi: Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Ayodhya administration has restrained the entry of 'outsiders' to the temple city during Ram Navmi celebrations till April 2, according to an order by District Magistrate Anuj Jha. Collective bathing in the Saryu too has been restricted.

The DM's order said the "outsiders" would be told to return once they reach the the town limits. No hotel or 'dhramshala' can be booked till April 2, the order said.

Violators would be punished under the IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant).

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.