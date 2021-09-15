Ayodhya Put on Alert, Heavy Security Deployed After Cops Bust Pak ISI-Linked Terror Module

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath instructed the authorities to put the religious city of Ayodhya on alert hours after Delhi Police Special Cell and Uttar Pradesh ATS busted a Pakistan-organised terror module on Tuesday, News18 has learnt.

The police began intensive checking campaign at the entrance of Ayodhya Dham on Tuesday night.

Sources said that in the meeting of Team 9, CM Yogi gave instructions on strengthening the security system of all sensitive government offices, including the secretariat. He also gave instructions to consider giving the responsibility of security of these buildings to UP Special security force.

The Delhi Police Special Cell and Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested six people, including two terrorists who were trained in Pakistan. The police said underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Anis was part of the team and funding was being done through Hawala network.

Those arrested were identified as - Jaan Mohammad Shaikh (47) from Maharashtra, Osama (22) from Delhi, Moolchand (47) from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareilly, Zeeshan Qamar (28) from Allahabad, Mohd Abu Bakar (23) from Behraich and Mohd Amir Javed (31) from Lucknow.

The police said the arrests were made during raids at various places in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi and Rajasthan. Those arrested were doing recce of cities ahead of upcoming festive season, police said, adding, “Navarati and Ram Leela gatherings were their targets."

“Out of the six who were arrested, two (Osama and Zeeshan) were trained in Pakistan and they entered India just this year. We formed a special team when we received information about these individual. First arrest was made in Maharashtra, then two from Delhi, following that we tied up with UP ATS to arrest three from there," said Neeraj Thakur, Delhi Special CP (Special Cell) during a press conference.

The police also recovered arms, ammunition, explosives and special pistols that were supposed to be used for targeted killings from their possession.

