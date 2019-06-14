Ayodhya Put on High Alert after Intel Warns of Possible Terror Attack
All incoming trains and buses are being searched and hotels, lodges and guests houses have been put under scanner.
File photo of Ayodhya
Ayodhya: Ayodhya has been put on high alert after security agencies were given an intelligence input of a possible terror attack in the holy city. According to top security officials, the intelligence input says that terrorists are likely to enter Uttar Pradesh from Nepal.
All incoming trains and buses are being searched and hotels, lodges and guests houses have been put under scanner. "We are taking security measures because the verdict in the 2005 terror attack in Ayodhya is scheduled to be delivered on June 18.
It may be recalled that on June 5, 2005, a terror attack had been foiled in Ayodhya and five militants had been gunned down. Four Kashmiri militants had also been arrested in the case.
It is noteworthy that Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is also scheduled to visit Ayodhya with his 18 MPs on June 16.
