Ayodhya Railway Station to Get a Face-lift With Ram Temple-like Domes, Auditorium & Food Plaza

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to give a grand makeover to Ayodhya railway station on the model of Ram Temple. The initial budget for the railway station was around Rs 80 crores which has been raised to Rs 104 crores.

Earlier on Sunday, the Union Railways Minister tweeted, “For the crores of devotees visiting the Ram temple, Railways is redeveloping the Ayodhya station under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.”

The station is being redeveloped by RITES Ltd, an enterprise of Indian Railways and it will be done in two-phases- the first phase will be completed by June 2021. The enterprise is redeveloping the entire station premise, while facilities like modern art galleries, male and female dormitories, increased number of ticket counters, food plaza, additional foot over bridges, tourist centres, taxi booth, a VIP lounge, a guest house and even an auditorium will be constructed.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the grand Ram Temple on August 5. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is personally monitoring preparations of the much-awaited occasion and on Sunday he reached the city to take stock of the arrangements.