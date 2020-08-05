Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan LIVE Updates: Stage Set for Grand Ayodhya Event, PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone

Left-leaning Women's Body Urges PM to Refrain from Attending Bhoomi Pujan | A group of Left leaning women's rights activists have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to attend the bhoomi pujan ceremony, to initiate the Ram temple construction, to be held today in Ayodhya. The National Federation of Indian Women (NFIW) said that it was "disappointed" at the participation of the Prime Minister of India in laying the foundation of the temple.
Event Highlights
Police barricades, yellow banners, walls with a fresh coat of paint and the sounds of 'bhajan' mark parts of Ayodhya as the city awaits the laying of first brick of the Ram temple. The groundbreaking ceremony will be telecast live. Prior to the function, Modi will take part in 'pooja' and 'darshan' at Hanumangarhi. Then he will travel to 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi' where he will take part in pooja and darshan of 'Bhagwan Shree Ramlala Virajman'.
Decked-up Ayodhya Awaits Its Big Day with PM Modi Set to Lay Down First Brick of Ram Temple
Shiv Sena Editorial Saamana Carries Controversial Ad | Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan, Shiv Sena editorial Saamana carries a controversial advertisement on Babri Masjid demolition. Uddhav Thackeray's secretary Milind Narvekar has given the advertisement in which a big picture of Babri Masjid demolition is shown, with Balasaheb Thackeray's statement - "I am proud of those who did this". Shiv Sena, which has claimed credit for the Ram Temple construction movement, has not been invited for the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony today.
Ahead of the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan ceremony today, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweets saying, that hope the present and future generations will also follow the dignity for the good and peace of all with true heart, as per the path shown by Maryada Purushottam.
जय महादेव जय सिया-राम— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) August 5, 2020
जय राधे-कृष्ण जय हनुमान
भगवान शिव के कल्याण, श्रीराम के अभयत्व व श्रीकृष्ण के उन्मुक्त भाव से सब परिपूर्ण रहें!
आशा है वर्तमान व भविष्य की पीढ़ियां भी मर्यादा पुरूषोत्तम के दिखाए मार्ग के अनुरूप सच्चे मन से सबकी भलाई व शांति के लिए मर्यादा का पालन करेंगी.
Ayodhya Glitters with Diyas on Eve of Bhoomi Pujan | As the sun set on the horizons of Ayodhya in the backdrop of the mighty Saryu a day before the scheduled bhoomi pujan for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, people from different walks of life lit earthen lamps to celebrate their "moment of joy". (Image: News18)
Preparations in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan today.
Ayodhya decorated ahead of the foundation stone laying ceremony of #RamMandir today; visuals from Saryu Ghat. pic.twitter.com/S3LPcXVkWF— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 5, 2020
Men chant slogans ahead of the 'Bhumi Pujan' at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. (AP)
Modi will also plant a Parijat (Indian night jasmine) sapling and then perform the 'bhoomi pujan'. He will unveil a plaque to mark the laying of foundation stone and also release a commemorative postage stamp on 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir'.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath's official residence at 5 Kalidas Marg in Lucknow was fully illuminated on Tuesday on the eve of the temple. Apart from scores of diyas, 'rangoli' made with flowers added colour to the residence.
Since Monday, Ayodhya has been illuminated in varied colours in "Diwali-like celebrations".
As the sun set on the horizons of Ayodhya in the backdrop of the Saryu river, people from different walks of life lit earthen lamps to celebrate their "moment of joy" on Tuesday. As the evening progressed, Ram bhajans echoed at virtually each and every street of the temple town and earthen lamps lined the streets from Naya Ghat and Ram ki Paidhi to Hanumangarhi.
Other parts of the temple town such as Karsewakpuram, Nayaghat, and areas in and around Hanumangarhi were illuminated, with gates having huge pictures of lord Ram becoming one of the most favourite selfie points for youngsters. The routine evening aartis in different temples of Ayodhya were also held amidst rendition of bhajans, blowing of conch shells as eunuchs gathered at some temples of the city to participate in the programme.
Concerned over the spread of coronavirus, authorities in Ayodhya are encouraging others not to come to the temple town, asking them to mark the occasion by celebrating at their homes.
Roads leading to Ayodhya display hoardings with the picture of the proposed Ram temple and of Ram Lalla, the infant Ram, the deity now housed in a makeshift temple. Around the town's Hanumangarhi area — named after a well-known temple which Modi will visit on Wednesday — both police sirens and 'bhajans' in praise of Ram are heard.
Most of the shops in the locality wear a new look, with their fronts painted in bright yellow. A large number of policemen were deployed there on Tuesday. Roads leading into the area are barricaded.
On Tuesday, security checks had begun on vehicles heading to Ayodhya from adjoining Barabanki district on the Lucknow-Ayodhya road. Policemen were taking down details, including mobile numbers of travellers.
Senior Superintendent of Police Deepak Kumar said the focus of the force is on maintaining the Covid-19 protocol. "So we are not going to allow any outsider to enter Ayodhya city," he said.
