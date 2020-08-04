Ram Mandir Ceremony LIVE Updates: Security Tightened, Guest List Ready as Ayodhya Prepares for 'Bhumi Pujan'

Ram Mandir Ceremony LIVE Updates: Religious rituals got under way in Ayodhya on Monday, two days ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for a temple at a spot where devotees believe Lord Ram was born. Barricades are already in place in the temple town and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath issued an appeal, asking only those invited for Wednesday's "bhoomi pujan" ceremony to come to Ayodhya. Adityanath spent hours reviewing the arrangements for the ceremony at the Ram Janmabhoomi, where the temple will be constructed following the go-ahead last year by the Supreme Court.

► Litigant of Land Dispute Case Invited | Iqbal Ansari, one of the litigants in Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, has received an invitation to attend the foundation ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries will also remain present. Ansari, who has accepted the invitation, said that he believes that it was the wish of Lord Ram that he received the invitation for 'Bhoomi Pujan'.

► Priest Tests Positive 2 Days Before Event | Just two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ayodhya to lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple, another priest at Ram Janmabhoomi has tested positive for COVID-19. Assistant priest at Ram Janmabhoomi, Prem Kumar Tiwari was found infected with the coronavirus, days after four police personnel and 'seh pujari' tested positive.

► Ram Janmabhoomi Trust's Official Twitter Account Gets Blue Tick | Days ahead of the much-awaited "bhoomi pujan" ceremony in Ayodhya to mark the beginning of the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya', the trust in charge of the construction at the erstwhile contested "Ram Janmabhoomi" got itself a verified Twitter account.

Pious Soil & water from all the major religious sites, places of national importance and sacred rivers of the nation are reaching Ayodhya for the construction of the grand temple at Shri Ramjanmbhoomi. These are the urns received on just 31st July 2020.

► Here's a Look at the Losers, Gainers from Ayodhya Movement | No other event or movement has defined contemporary Indian history and politics more than the Ram Janmabhoomi- Babri Masjid dispute. The Supreme Court decision last year brought to an end the protracted case, paving the way for the construction of a temple precisely at the site where the mosque once stood. A case that has a history of legal dispute from 1857, however, truly came to influence Indian society and politics 1980 onwards. At the helm of it were some significant faces from different sides. People for the movement and the countermovement. Those who gained from the turmoil and those who lost.

► Meet the 82-year-old Woman Fasting for Ram Temple | An 82-year-old woman in Madhya Pradesh, a staunch devotee of Lord Ram, is ecstatic as preparations are underway for the shilanyas ceremony set to take place in Ayodhya on August 5. Urmila Devi had shunned food in 1992, when she was 54 years old, vowing to eat only after the temple came into existence. She was hopeful to witness the historical ceremony in Ayodhya, but the Covid-19 outbreak and her frail physical condition have deterred her from doing so.

► After Initiation of Construction, Will There be Justice in Babri Masjid Demolition Case? On August 5, while all attention will be on Ayodhya with the first bricks for the construction of the Ram temple to be laid, 130 km away in Lucknow, a special CBI court will continue hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case. Some of the leading players of the temple movement may be present in Ayodhya on the day but, as accused in the demolition case, their fate will soon be decided by the court.

► Silver Bricks | Five silver bricks will also be set inside the sanctum sanctorum during the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony. The first will be laid by PM Modi. The five bricks are believed to symbolise the five planets as per the Hindu mythology. The design and the architecture of the temple is the same as the one proposed by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) — the design will follow Vishnu temple's Nagara style while the 'garbha griha' will be octagonal.