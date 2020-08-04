3-Storey Structure with Nagara Style Architecture, This is What Ayodhya's Ram Temple Will Look Like

Ahead of the groundbreaking ceremony for Ram Temple on Wednesday, the design of the planned shrine was released by the government. The temple, which will be built in the Nagara style of architecture, will comprise three stories with pillars and domes. It will be double the size of the previous planned design.

The design was revamped after the Supreme Court last year paved the way for the construction of a temple at a spot in Ayodhya where devotees believe Lord Ram was born. The court directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot for building a new mosque in Ayodhya.

Also Watch U.P Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath In Ayodhya To Review Ram Temple Bhoomi Pujan Preparations

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has urged people to light earthen lamps, decorate temples and recite the Ramayana in memory of those "who laid down their lives in the temple struggle". The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in December 1992 by 'kar sevaks' who claimed an ancient Ram temple had stood on the same site.