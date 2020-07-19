Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Likely to Decide Date for Bhumi Pujan in Key Meet Today, PM Modi May Attend Event

A key meeting of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust will be held on Saturday evening to discuss the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. A tentative date for Bhumi Pujan of the construction area will also be discussed during the meeting, which will be held at the Circuit House at around 3 pm.

While most members of the trust have reached Ayodhya for the meeting, three members are likely to attend the discussion via video conferencing. According to sources, the date for Bhumi Pujan is likely to be set for August 5, however, it has not been finalised yet.

An invitation letter is likely to be sent to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for gracing the occasion of Bhumi Pujan.

Speaking to News18, Mahant Raju Das of Hanumangarhi said that PM Modi's security advisor is also likely to attend the meeting on Saturday.

"All the Trust members along with Head of Mandir Nirman Samiti will be present in the meeting today. Also people related to the security of the Prime Minister and his security advisor are also likely to be present in the meeting. We all just have one request that a Grand Temple should be built as people from all over the world will be coming to see the temple of Lord Ram," he said.

It is being speculated that during his visit to Ayodhya, PM Narendra Modi may announce some development schemes for the city as well. According to sources, the proposal for a 251-metre high statue of Lord Rama along with a proposal from all concerned departments of tourism and city administration is being sent to New Delhi for immediate approval and the Prime Minister may announce it on the day of Bhumi Pujan.

Earlier, preparations had begun during an informal meeting of the trust members and PM Modi's former principal secretary Nripendra Mishra, also the chairman of the construction committee of the temple trust, who visited Ayodhya on Thursday along with BSF's former director general K K Sharma, the security adviser of the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held with the local security officials at the Circuit House to discuss the arrival of PM Modi. It is believed that the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the temple construction during the first week of August. It is also speculated that several other Union Ministers along with RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat may also visit Ayodhya. The Temple Trust and local administration have already started with their preparations.