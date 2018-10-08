Ayodhya: Saint on Hunger Strike to Demand Ram Temple Detained in Ambulance at Midnight

Sitting on a hunger strike since October 1, Swami Paramhans Das, a priest in Tapaswi Chhawni Temple in UP's Ayodhya, was forcibly taken in an ambulance and detained by police on Sunday night.Das had been demanding that Prime Minister Narenrda Modi visit Ayodhya for Ram Leela and also set a deadline for the construction of Ram temple. The action by the police officials, who cited deteriorating health of the priest, has sparked outrage among the seers in the city.Das was reportedly being asked by the government representatives to end the hunger strike but he declined to do so until his demands were met.Uttar Pradesh’s cabinet minister Satish Mahana also visited the seer on Sunday and asked him to end the strike but the talks didn’t materialise, following which the administration took the action. “I humbly requested Mahant Paramhans to break his fast. I have come here as an emissary of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath. If he wishes to meet CM Yogi, I will discuss it with him and try to facilitate it tomorrow,” Mahana said.Responding to Mahana’s request, Das had stated, “Minister Satish Mahana told me he will arrange a video-conferencing with UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I want to request Prime Minister Modi to facilitate the construction of Ram Temple through the same route which was taken for the construction of Somnath temple.”After this statement, a team of district administration and police reached the spot and took Das away with them in an ambulance at around 1 am. At around 2.30 am, former Vishwa Hindu Parishad leader Pravin Togadia reached the spot and said the ‘inappropriate action’ by the police will cause a nationwide stir.“This is disrespect to the saint who was fasting for the construction of Ram Temple. This is disrespect to Lord Ram. People sitting in power don’t want to construct the Ram temple, but people will give a befitting reply. From October 21, onwards people will march to Ayodhya to demand the construction of Ram Temple. If the construction does not start even then, we will give our reply by voting in elections,” Togadia said.