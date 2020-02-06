Ayodhya Seers Oppose Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, Emergency Meeting Called Today

Lucknow: An emergency meeting of seers and saints has been called on Thursday afternoon to discuss the formation of a trust to construct and manage Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Soon after PM Narendra Modi made the announcement on orders of the Supreme Court, voices against the decision began to raised in the temple town.

Ram Janambhumi Nyas Chief Mahant Nritya Gopaldas alleged that the trust is an insult to the people of Ayodhya as people who have all their life worked for the Ram Temple movement were ignored during the formation of the trust. “The Trust is an insult to the people and seers of Ayodhya. Today a meeting has been called at 3pm to discuss the issue and to decide future course of action,” he said.

Meanwhile, seer Kamal Nayan Das, heir of Ram Janambhumi Nyas Chief Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, said that he is not ready to accept the Trust announced by the government as seers from Vaishnav community have been ignored in the Trust. “We don’t accept the Trust, seers from Vaishnav community have been ignored. A protest will be launched soon against this,” he said and also added one of the members of the trust, Vimlesh Mohan Pratap Mishra who hails from the royal family is a political person and has contested elections on a BSP ticket and making political people members of Trust was not acceptable.

The government on Wednesday named members of the 'Shri Ram Janambhoomi Teertha Kshetra' trust constituted for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya as mandated by the Supreme Court, officials said.

The members include senior lawyer K Parasaran, Jagatguru Shankracharya, Jyothishpeethadheeshwar Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj from Allahabad, Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami Vishwa Prasannatheerth Ji Maharaj, Pejawar Math in Udupi, Yugpurush Paramanand Ji Maharaj from Haridwar, Swami Govinddev Giri Ji Maharaj from Pune and Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra from Ayodhya.

Besides, the following will also be the trustees, Anil Mishra, a homoeopathic doctor from Ayodhya, and Kameshwar Chaupal from Patna who is a Scheduled Caste member, and Mahant Dinendra Das, Nirmohi Akhara, Ayodhya Baithak.

Two prominent people who shall be a practising Hindu will be nominated by the board of trustees with a majority resolution. One representative will be nominated by the Centre who shall be a practising Hindu by religion and a serving member of the IAS and who shall not be below the rank of joint secretary to Government of India and shall be an ex officio member.

One representative will be nominated by the UP government who shall be a practicing Hindu and an IAS officer and shall not be below the rank of secretary to the UP government and shall be an ex officio member and the Ayodhya district collector will be the ex officio trustee who shall be a practicing Hindu.

If for any reason the incumbent collector is not a practicing Hindu, the additional collector of Ayodhya who shall be a practicing Hindu shall be an ex officio member. The chairman of the comm

