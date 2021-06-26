'Ayodhya Should Manifest Finest of Our Traditions': PM Modi Reviews Development Plan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reviewed the development plan for Ayodhya which is being envisaged as a spiritual centre, global tourism hub and a sustainable smart city. He was informed by the Uttar Pradesh government officials about various upcoming and proposed infrastructure projects like airport, expansion of railway station, bus station, roads and highways to improve connectivity with Ayodhya.

“An upcoming Greenfield township was discussed which includes lodging facilities for devotees, space for ashrams, maths, hotels, bhavans of various states. A tourist facilitation centre, a world class museum will also be built," according to an official statement by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

“Special attention is being devoted to development of infrastructure around the Saryu river and its ghats. Cruise operation on the Saryu river will also be made a regular feature," it added.

The Ayodhya city will be developed to ensure sustainability with adequate spaces for cyclists and people on foot. Traffic management will also be done in a modern manner using Smart City infrastructure.

The Prime Minister has described Ayodhya as a city that is “etched in the cultural consciousness of every Indian". “Ayodhya should manifest the finest of our traditions and the best of our developmental transformations," he said.

Chaired a meeting on the Ayodhya development plan. Emphasised on public participation and involving our Yuva Shakti in creating state-of-the-art infrastructure in Ayodhya, making this city a vibrant mix of the ancient and modern. https://t.co/VIX5IQRFC1— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 26, 2021

Prime Minister Modi said that the coming generations should feel the desire to visit Ayodhya at least once in their lifetime.

He also pointed out that developmental works in Ayodhya will continue in the foreseeable future. “At the same time, the momentum towards heralding Ayodhya to this next leap of progress must begin now. It is our collective endeavour to celebrate the identity of Ayodhya and keep its cultural vibrancy alive through innovative ways," he said.

“The way Lord Ram had the ability to bring people together, the development works of Ayodhya should be guided by a spirit of healthy public participation, especially by the youth," Prime Minister Modi said in a meeting attended by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and various other ministers of the Uttar Pradesh cabinet.

The Prime Minister further said that the skills of talented youngsters should be leveraged in this development of Ayodhya city.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here