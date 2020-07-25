Ayodhya Temples Asked to Light Lamps to Celebrate Beginning of Ram Temple Construction

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked all temples in Ayodhya to carry out special cleaning of their premises and light lamps on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the beginning of the construction of a grand temple of Lord Ram, sources said on Saturday.

The chief minister was on a short visit to Ayodhya to review the preparations for the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of the Ram temple.

According to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust members, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony to begin the construction of the Ram temple.

The trust has invited Modi to lay the foundation stone of the temple either on August 3 or 5, both auspicious dates, based on calculations of movements of stars and planets.

Triloki Nath Pandey, the decree-holder of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, said, "CM Adityanath has asked all temples in Ayodhya to do special cleaning and purification, and light lamps on August 4 and 5 to celebrate the big day."

The chief minister made the remarks at a meeting with seers and members of the Ram Mandir Trust at the Vishwa Hindu Parishad headquarters at Karsewak Puram on Saturday.

"At the meeting, Adityanath remarked that this is an auspicious occasion that has come after a 500-year struggle. The whole country is full of joy and we too should celebrate the moment and accord a grand welcome to PM Narendra Modi," Pandey said.

During the visit to Ayodhya, Adityanath placed the idols of Laxman, Bharat and Shatrughan on the new 'asans' at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple site. He reached Ayodhya in the afternoon and took part in a 'puja'.

He also offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple and inspected the stones carved for Ram Temple at Mandir Nirmaan Karyashala.