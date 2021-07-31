Ayodhya to be Developed as Replica of Mini-India

Pilgrimage city Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh will be developed in such a way that it will represent a replica of mini-India, said an official on Saturday. This will be done on the suggestions given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Ayodhya Vision 2051 (fully developed Ayodhya in 2051) has been preponed by four years. Now, the administration is aiming to develop Ayodhya by 2047. It is being linked to the celebrations of 100 years of the country’s independence.

Vishal Singh, Vice-Chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA) said that the government and administration received suggestions from PM Modi. He added that Ayodhya will be developed in such a manner that it will be projected as a mini India.

The official also said that Ayodhya’s development will represent a reminiscence of the Ramayana period. There will be the intersection of spirituality and development in Ayodhya.

Singh said that arrangements for public utility i.e. toilets, hotels and other facilities will be made in Ayodhya in the next four to six months so that the devotees visiting Ayodhya will get facilities.

ADA Vice-Chairman said that PM Modi has also suggested that rules for the development of Ayodhya should be amended if needed to provide the best facilities to the tourists and devotees.

“In the suggestions, PM Modi has asked us to make a digital tourist guide for Ayodhya. With this, tourists will be able to easily get information about Ayodhya and the facilities available here,” Singh said.

“PM Modi has suggested that a nationwide competition should be organized for making 108 kund. The best designers should also be rewarded. Ramayana-based events like sacrifice, heroism, devotion etc. should be staged in schools,” he added.

The official informed that by the year 2047, Ayodhya will be built as a modern city of the 21st century having the essence of spirituality and faith.

