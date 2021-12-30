Ayodhya to Get New Train Station by March as Footfall to Holy Town Goes Up, Design Inspired by Ram Mandir

Ayodhya is likely to get a revamped railway station at a cost of Rs 126 crore by March 2022 with improved connectivity as the temple town witnesses increased footfall since the start of the construction of the Ram Temple.

Apart from the redevelopment of the main station, two new foot over-bridges are likely to be completed by December 2022. An additional access road, subject to the availability of 14,640 square metres of land, is also likely to be completed by the end of next year.

Once the new station is open for public, more trains are likely to be added to the route while trains from the Ayodhya Cantonment Railway Station could also be diverted to the new one. At present, six trains ply daily to Ayodhya end-to-end and 14 mail express trains make a stopover.

The design of the new station is inspired by the under-construction Ram Temple with a central dome, four pillars and motifs of a bow and arrow. The stone to be used is of the same kind being used for the temple.

Ayodhya has witnessed an increase in footfall since the construction of the Ram Temple started in the holy town. As per officials, 4,000 people travel to Ayodhya on an average every day, with the number projected to rise to 75,000 a day in the coming year.

The station will also have a waiting area of 1,400 square metres, 14 retirement rooms and 76 dormitories, including 44 for men and 32 for women. Officials said food plazas on the ground and first floors with at least seven shops. Parking facilities at the station will be built to accommodate 134 cars, 68 auto-rickshaws and 96 two-wheelers. Four elevators and six escalators are also being installed in the station.

Ayodhya is also in the process of getting its first airport which will cater to international flights as well.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.