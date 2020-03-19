Ayodhya to See Muted Ram Navami Celebrations as Coronavirus Plays Spoiler

Ayodhya: Coronavirus has thrown a spanner in Ayodhya’s Ram Navami celebrations, which were supposed to be held on a grand scale this time after the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of the Ram Temple.

Though entry to Ayodhya is not banned yet, specific advisories have gone out to discourage large gatherings.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too has curtailed his own programme in which the Ram Lalla idol will be shifted.

The CM will arrive in Ayodhya on the evening of March 24 and the ceremony to shift the idol will be held at 4am on March 25. The idol will be shifted from its present location towards Manas Bhawan so that construction of the Ram Mandir can begin.

What was earlier a grand affair will now only be attended by a handful of priests and the CM. No gathering of locals, officials, or party workers will be allowed during the ceremony.

The government has also asked prominent saints to issue public appeals to discourage people from coming to Ayodhya and instead ask them to celebrate at home.

Top government officials said they were not organising any function during Ram Navami.

Officials have also fanned out in villages and districts adjacent to Ayodhya to appeal and advise the public.

