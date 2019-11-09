Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ayodhya Verdict: Amit Shah Reviews Security Situation, Talks to CMs

Amit Shah also spoke to a few chief ministers to take stock of the situation in their states and asked them to ensure that police and the administration remain alert and no untoward incident takes place.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 11:18 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ayodhya Verdict: Amit Shah Reviews Security Situation, Talks to CMs
File photo of BJP President Amit Shah. (Image : PTI)

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday reviewed the security situation in the country as the Supreme Court began delivering its judgment on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title suit, officials said.

The home minister also spoke to a few chief ministers to take stock of the situation in their states and asked them to ensure that police and the administration remain alert and no untoward incident takes place.

During the review meeting, the home minister was given a detailed briefing on the prevailing law and order situation in different parts of the country, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, where the disputed site is located in Ayodhya, a home ministry official said.

Shah also called up a few chief ministers, who apprised him about the steps being taken to ensure peace.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajit Bhalla, Director of of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar and a few other officers were present in the meeting.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram