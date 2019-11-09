Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ayodhya Verdict: Amit Shah Speaks to Chhattisgarh CM on Law and Order Situation

The Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

PTI

Updated:November 9, 2019, 1:20 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ayodhya Verdict: Amit Shah Speaks to Chhattisgarh CM on Law and Order Situation
File photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Image: Reuters)

Raipur: In the wake of the supreme court verdict on the Ayodhya issue, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel over phone and took stock of the law and order situation in the state, an official release said.

In an unanimous verdict, the apex court paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

"During the discussion over phone, Baghel told Shah that the situation in the State is completely normal and peaceful," the statement said.

Baghel told Shah that the state government is fully vigilant and constantly monitoring the situation to ensure that peace prevails in the state, it said.

Chhattisgarh Director General of Police DM Awasthi on Friday issued directives to all Inspector General of Police (IGPs- range) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) asking them to remain alert in the wake of the Ayodhya verdict.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram