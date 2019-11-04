Take the pledge to vote

Ayodhya Verdict: AMU VC Calls for Maturity, Respect & Restraint; Cautions Students Against 'Propaganda'

Professor Tariq Mansoor said it is time to show the world that Indians believe in the rule of law and will accept the decision of the highest court with maturity and due respect

News18.com

Updated:November 4, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Vice Chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University, Professor Tariq Mansoor, has appealed to all sections of society to show maturity and respect at the time of the pronouncement of the Ayodhya verdict.

He has also cautioned the university’s students against rumour-mongering or false propaganda on social media ahead of the crucial verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute.

A five-judge constitution bench, headed by the Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, had reserved its verdict in the long-pending case after a marathon hearing of 40 days. The apex court is expected to deliver its verdict before before the CJI retires later this month.

During the hearing, Hindu parties, had argued that the entire 2.77 acres of land is the ‘janmsthan’ (birthplace) of Lord Ram, while Muslim parties claimed they had ownership of the land since 1528 when the Babri Masjid was built.

Issuing a statement, Professor Mansoor said, “The verdict in Ayodhya judicial case is likely to be delivered soon by the Supreme Court of India. It is the duty of all sections of society to show utmost respect to the decision of the highest court and not to give statement or indulge in any activity which may vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in the university campus, city and country.”

“It is time to show the world that we Indians believe in the rule of law and will accept the decision of the highest court with maturity and due respect,” he added.

“We must all exercise maximum restraint and maintain goodwill and amity all over the country. We are a nation of diverse cultures, languages, religions with a rich heritage and our greatest strength is unity in diversity,” he said.

