Explained: Decoding 'Mandir Vs Masjid' Dispute

Ayodhya Verdict: Decoding The Implications

The Supreme Court has adjourned its hearing on the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment that divided the disputed site in Ayodhya into three parts. The court will now hear the matter in January 2019, but what are the implications of this verdict? News18 breaks down and decodes the verdict.

First published: October 29, 2018, 3:54 PM IST | Updated: 11 hours ago
