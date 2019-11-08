Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Ayodhya Verdict: Delhi Govt Advises All Private Schools to Remain Closed on Saturday

All government schools in Delhi will remain closed on account of second Saturday of the month.

PTI

Updated:November 8, 2019, 11:51 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Ayodhya Verdict: Delhi Govt Advises All Private Schools to Remain Closed on Saturday
(Representative Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday advised all private schools to remain closed on November 9 as a precautionary measure in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.

All government schools will be closed on account of second Saturday of the month.

"There are potential security concerns with the SC Ayodhya verdict tomorrow morning. All government schools and many private schools are closed tomorrow, as it is a second Saturday. We are advising all private schools to also remain closed tomorrow," Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said in a tweet.

The apex court is scheduled to pronounce at 10.30 am on Saturday its verdict in the communally sensitive case of Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya.

All schools and training institutes in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh will also remain closed till Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed to countrymen to maintain peace after the top court pronounces the verdict in the decades-old case and not view it as a matter of loss or victory for anyone.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram