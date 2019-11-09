How Many Times Was 'Ayodhya' Mentioned in Judgment Today? Here's a Word Cloud of SC Ruling

New Delhi: In what will go down in history as one of its most landmark verdicts, the Supreme Court on Saturday granted the ownership of the 2.77 acres of disputed land in Ayodhya to the Hindus, paving the way for the construction of a Ram Temple, and ruled that the Muslims will get 5 acres of land at an alternative site.

A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi unanimously decided that the disputed land must be given to Hindus and ordered the Central government to form a trust for the construction of a temple, bringing to a close the longest-drawn controversy in the country's history that has become one of the most defining aspects of its polity.

The court said it had been tasked with the resolution of a dispute "whose origins were as old as the idea of India itself". The deity Ram Lalla, or infant Ram, one of the litigants in the case, has been given the ownership of the 2.77-acre disputed land. But "the right of Ram Lalla to the disputed property is subject to the maintenance of peace and law and order and tranquility," said five judges led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in a unanimous verdict.

In a 1024-page verdict, the SC said that the mosque should be constructed at a "prominent site" and a trust should be formed within three months for the construction of the temple at the site many Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. Here is the word cloud of the complete Supreme Court judgement providing a closer look at what terms and phrases that were used the most:

