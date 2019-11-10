Take the pledge to vote

Ayodhya Verdict: Jail Warden Suspended, Another Held for Provocative Behaviour in MP's Gwalior

In another development, a Gwalior Central Jail warden was placed under suspension for bursting crackers after the verdict, though higher authorities had barred any such kind of celebrations, officials said.

PTI

Updated:November 10, 2019, 5:57 PM IST
Gwalior: A 27-year-old man was arrested in Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh for an objectionable post on a WhatsApp group following Saturday's Supreme Court Ayodhya verdict, police said here.

In another development, a Gwalior Central Jail warden was placed under suspension for bursting crackers after the verdict, though higher authorities had barred any such kind of celebrations, officials said.

In the first case, Dinesh Singh Chauhan was arrested on Saturday night after his objectionable Whatsapp post was found by a police team monitoring social media chats, said Bahodapur police station in charge YS Tomar.

"On Saturday evening, we received a screenshot of the inflammatory post. Based on that, we arrested Chauhan, a resident of Rampuri locality, under section 188 of the IPC for showing disobedience to an official order, and section 153, which deals with provocation to cause a riot" he added.

Several other objectionable posts from a WhatsApp group called 'Hindu Sena' was found on Chauhan's mobile phone, he said.

In the second incident, jail warden Mahesh Awad was suspended for bursting of crackers in Chhaoni area despite a ban on such post-verdict activities by district authorities.

"After we got information about Awad bursting crackers post the Ayodhya verdict, we suspended him," said Gwalior Central Jail Superintendent Manoj Kumar Sahu said.

The Supreme Court in a unanimous verdict on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

