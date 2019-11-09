Ayodhya Verdict LIVE: Town Turns into Fortress, Internet Shut in Aligarh Ahead of SC Ruling in 70-yr-old Case

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat to Hold Presser at 1pm Today | The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) announced on Twitter this morning that its chief Mohan Bhagwat will address the nation through media at 1pm today at Keshav Kunj parisar, Jhandewalan in Delhi, shortly after the Supreme Court judgment on Ayodhya land dispute.
The demolition of the Babri masjid at the disputed site on December 6, 1992 had sparked communal riots in the country and the administration has been on its toes ahead of the verdict in the land dispute case. Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya, which has been turned into a fortress with deployment of sixty companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces. Drones and CCTV cameras were also being used to monitor the situation. Uttar Pradeh government announced closure of all educational and training institutes till Monday. Internet services have been shut in Aligarh, however, it continues to remain functional in other parts of the state.
Chronology of Events Leading to the Ayodhya Verdict Today | A Ram temple at the disputed site has been at the center of change in the politicial and social fabric of India. In the late 1980s senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani had spearheaded the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. With the verdict expected shortly, News18.com looks at how the whole dispute has unfolded over the past several decades: read here.
It had taken note of the report of the three-member panel, comprising Justice FMI Kallifulla, spiritual guru and founder of the Art of Living foundation Sri Sri Ravishankar and senior advocate and renowned mediator Sriram Panchu, that mediation proceedings, which went on for about four months, did not result in any final settlement and it had to decide the matter pending before it.
Ayodhya Land Dispute 2nd Longest Case in History | The high-voltage hearing in the dispute involving 2.77 acres of land is the second longest after the landmark Keshvanand Bharti case in 1973 during which the proceedings for propounding the doctrine of basic structure of the Constitution continued for 68 days. The hearing on the validity of Aadhaar scheme lasted for 38 days in the top court, which came into existence in 1950.
When Did SC Begin Marathon Hearing on the Ayodhya Dispute? | The Supreme Court's Constitution bench started the day-to-day proceedings on August 6 after mediation proceedings failed to find an amicable solution to the vexatious dispute. The bench then had reserved the judgment on the Ayodhya dispute on October 16 after a marathon hearing of 40 days.
Multi-layered security arrangements have turned the temple town of Ayodhya into a fortress with deployment of 60 companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces. Drones and CCTV cameras will also be used to monitor the situation ahead of the Supreme Court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case today. In a tweet, Ayodhya District Magistrate Anuj Jha said the situation is perfectly normal in the district.
The judgement day in #Ayodhyacase is here upon us. I must assure all that situation is perfectly normal here. Let us take #GangaJamuni tehzeeb from Awadh to the whole world. Jai Hind.— Anuj K Jha (@anujias09) November 8, 2019
Traffic movement normal at Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh on the day of Ayodhya verdict.
On the day of #AYODHYAVERDICT #UttarPradesh wakes up to a normal start. As journos prepare 4r lives from outside the Vidhan sabha..Traffic movement normal on roads. Sense of calms..School colleges shut but over all no panic in air @CNNnews18 @Uppolice @UPGovt @MrityunjayUP pic.twitter.com/Vs8UqZ533m— pranshumishra (@pranshumisraa) November 9, 2019
Mobile Internet in Bharatpur Suspended | Meanwhile, the Rajasthan government has shut all schools and colleges for today ahead of the politically sensitive Ayodhya land dispute. The dispensation in Rajasthan's Bharatpur has also suspended mobile internet services till 6am tomorrow. Security has been beefed up in Bharatpur as the sand stones for the building blocks of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya were procured from there.
In Wake of Ayodhya Verdict, Heavy Deployment of Police Outside CJI Residence | In the light of the pronouncement of the judgment in the seven-decade-old Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, extra police personnel have been deployed outside the residence of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi, who will head the verdict today.
CJI Met UP Chief Secy, DGP to Take Stock of Security Arrangements | Hours before announcing the date of the verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday morning held an hour-long meeting with UP Chief Secretary Rajendra Kumar Tiwari and Director General of Police Om Prakash Singh who apprised him about the security arrangements made to maintain law and order in the state.
PM Modi and UP CM Urge for Peace | Soon after a notice regarding the pronouncement of the judgment in the decades-old temple-mosque dispute in Ayodhya was uploaded in the Supreme Court's official website, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the judgment "will not be a victory or defeat" for anyone. In a series of tweets, he appealed to the people that their priority should be to strengthen India's tradition of maintaining peace and harmony after the verdict is pronounced. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath, too, made an appeal to the people of the state to maintain peace and order and not pay any heed to rumour-mongering. Keeping security preparations in mind, the UP administration has also blocked all roads leading to the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
Section 144 Imposed in J&K | Restrictions have also been put in place in Jammu and Kashmir to deter untoward incidents. Schools and colleges to remain closed in the Union Territory today. "Restrictions under Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the SC verdict as a precautionary measure," said DGP Dilbag Singh. Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government has also declared a holiday for all educational institutes in the state in view of the verdict. Jamia Millia Islamia, a central university in Delhi is also scheduled to remain closed on Saturday.
Schools, Colleges in UP Shut Ahead of SC's Ayodhya Verdict | In the wake of the high-voltage politically sensitive Supreme Court judgment in the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case, all schools and colleges across the state of Uttar Pradesh have been ordered to remain shut till Monday. Apart from Uttar Pradesh, schools and colleges across the country are to remain closed from Saturday. The Karnataka government declared that all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed on November 9 in view of the Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case.
Ayodhya Land Dispute Today | The Supreme Court of India will deliver its verdict on the decades-old land dispute in the politically sensitive case of Ram Janmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute in Ayodhya today. The apex court is expected to pronounce its judgment at 10:30 am. The highly-anticipated judgment will be pronounced by a Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and comprising Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and S Abdul Nazeer.
A group of devotees in Ayodhya. (Reuters)
Multi-layered security arrangements have been put in place in the temple town of Ayodhya, which has been turned into a fortress with deployment of sixty companies (90-125 personnel each) of the PAC and paramilitary forces. Drones and CCTV cameras were also being used to monitor the situation. Be it the area near the Ramjanmabhoomi police station, "karyashala" of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas or other parts of the town, policemen were diligently checking all vehicles. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Aditynath reviewed the law and order situation in each district and appealed for peace.
Similar review meeting were also held in other states following a general advisory issued by Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Thursday asking them to deploy adequate security personnel at all sensitive places. Delhi Police has beefed up security across the national capital and stepped up partolling in sensitive areas in the city, officials said, adding social media platforms will also be monitored, the police said. Delhi Police will also initiate strict legal action against those found indulging in any activity which may adversely affect the peace and tranquillity of the society, a senior police officer said.
Social media posts and WhatsApp messages that incite communal hatred or violence would draw severe punishment, including jail term, for offenders, the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration said on Friday. The offenders would not only be arrested but action against them would be taken under the Gangsters Act and the National Security Act (NSA), District Magistrate B N Singh said in an official statement. The Noida Police also carried out a flag march in mixed population areas and densely crowded locations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Wednesday asked his ministers and party leaders to refrain from making unnecessary statements on the Ayodhya issue and maintain harmony in the country, according to sources.
Clerics and priests of various faiths also renewed their appeal to people to honour the Supreme Court verdict on the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute and respect religious sentiments. "We should all respect the judgment. We should exercise restraint and not hurt religious sentiments of any community," Imam of the Lucknow Eidgah Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali told PTI. He said an all-religious meeting was recently organised at the Islamic Centre here to discuss several aspects before the judgment.
"The Ayodhya case is the biggest and most sensitive case of independent India. Hence, it is the responsibility of every citizen to honour the verdict and maintain peace," Mahali said. He appealed to all clerics to tell Muslims "not to feel afraid and repose their faith in the Constitution and the judiciary".
Spokesperson of the All India Shia Personal Law Board (AISPLB) Maulana Yasoob Abbas said ,"Every person irrespective of any religion must honour and respect the judgment of the Supreme Court." Priest at the Dakshinmukhi Hanuman Mandir in Hazratganj Sarvesh Shukla said, "My only appeal to the people is to honour and respect the judgment of the Supreme Court in the case."
Father Donald De Souza, Chancellor of the Catholic Diocese of Lucknow told PTI: "Ours is a functional democracy, and rule of law has to be followed by all. The court's judgment has to be fully respected by everyone without any bias. This is called 'sanskaar'."
The apex court had on August 6 commenced day-to-day proceedings in the case as the mediation proceedings initiated to find the amicable resolution had failed. Fourteen appeals have been filed in the apex court against the 2010 Allahabad High Court judgment, delivered in four civil suits, that the 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya be partitioned equally among the three parties -- the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.
